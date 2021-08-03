Kaley Cuoco Is Finally Taking A Bold Step For Her Career

After spending years playing the same character on one of network TV’s most popular sitcoms, here is how Kaley Cuoco is going to level up her career after the end of ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Kaley Cuoco is an American born actress. She is most widely known for playing Penny on the CBS network’s ‘The Big Bang Theory’. The ‘Hop’ star has been working in Hollywood from quite a young age. She got her first role in a 1992 movie called ‘Quicksand: No Escape’. From there on, the actress continued to get small parts until securing her breakout role for a TV show called ‘8 Simple Rules’. ‘8 Simple Rules’ ran from 2002 to 2005, after which Kaley Cuoco got cast for ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

HOW KALEY CUOCO DEALT WITH THE ENDING OF ‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’

Kaley Cuoco has described the ending of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ as devastating. She has said that the experience was very emotional for her and the entire cast and creative team behind the show.

This is quite understandable as ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was a very popular and historic show in television comedy. It holds a record for being the longest-running multi-camera comedy in history with two hundred and seventy-nine episodes in total.

One of the reasons that the end of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was sentimental for Kaley Cuoco is due to the relationships that all the cast members have on and off-screen. Shows like ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ depict a group of close friends who are almost like a second family to each other. These projects often need to have good chemistry between the cast members.

Kaley Cuoco Is Finally Taking Her Career To the Big Screen

Working with the same crew and acting opposite the same cast for more than a decade can cause one to get attached to their co-workers. This is exactly why it was so difficult for Kaley Cuoco to deal with the end of ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco have spoken about how it means so much to them that their show has had an audience for twelve years. Since ‘The Big Bang Theory’ has run for so long, it has almost become embedded in pop culture. Another effect of its long run is that many young audiences have grown up watching the show over twelve years. Kaley Cuoco said that everyone has shows that they watch when they’re growing up, and she’s very happy that ‘The Big Bang Theory’ could be that show for people.

KALEY CUOCO’S LIFE AFTER ‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’

While one of her most prominent projects might be behind her, Kaley Cuoco is set on making a new one. Her first attempt at this comes in the form of ‘The Flight Attendant’.

After the end of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Kaley Cuoco did not just take any other acting gig. She decided to work behind the camera as well. Kaley Cuoco optioned a book called ‘The Flight Attendant’, written by author Chris Bohjalian, in order to produce and star in a series by the same name. ‘The Flight Attendant’ is about a girl named Cassie who works as a flight attendant. Cassie is a carefree and irresponsible girl who likes to drink and party. One night, Cassie decides to spend time with one of the passengers on her flight. She wakes up the next morning, beside the dead body of this particular passenger. Cassie cannot remember any details of the night due to her drinking problems and decides to solve the murder of this mystery man before she is herself arrested.

‘The Flight Attendant’ is a very good show with a lot of twists and mysteries to keep viewers hooked. It was brought to the audiences by some of the same creative minds who helped develop Netflix’s ‘You’.

The show has received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Kaley Cuoco’s performance. It was so well received by viewers that it almost instantly got a season two renewal on HBO Max.

UPCOMING KALEY CUOCO PROJECTS

Although Kaley Cuoco will return in the second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’ and continue to voice DC’s ‘Harley Quinn’, there is more in store for Kaley Cuoco’s career on the big screen. The actress is set to star in ‘The Man From Toronto’ which is an action-comedy with Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart that will come out in 2022. Kaley Cuoco is also in talks to work in a movie called ‘Meet Cute’. This movie appears to be based on an SNL sketch of the same name. In the sketch, Pete Davidson and Kristen Stewart play a potential couple who have a meet-cute, but can’t find each other again due to real-life complications.

