Johnny Depp’s former bandmate, Bill ‘Beano’ Hanti claims that the real culprit is Amber Heard, who ruined his friend’s life and career.

Once upon a time, Depp was known as an actor par excellence. He had no dearth of filming projects. One would often find him shuffling from one set to the other. In the aftermath of Amber Heard’s claim that her former husband physically abused her, Depp’s life has taken a downturn. He is now moving from court to court to plead justice. We don’t know who is wrong and who is right in this battle, but for Depp’s former bandmate, it’s Amber who is to be blamed for the misfortunes.

Bill broke his silence on the matter that has left his actor friend jobless and with a pile of cases. For the unversed, Discovery+ is bringing a two-part documentary on the high-profile celebrity divorce. The audience will get to hear the point of view of both celebrities on their relationship. The fans of both parties are eager to learn every single detail of the libel case. The Discovery+ documentary is titled ‘Johnny vs Amber’.

Johnny Depp’s bandmate reveals Amber Heard was the reason he was drugging and drinking

Bill ‘Beano’ Hanti, according to Cinemablend, stated that if anyone has to be blamed for all this, it is Heard, who, he claims, is an opportunist. He referred to Johnny Depp as a ‘beautiful soul’. Bill can be heard in the documentary saying, “He had something special with Vanessa (Paradis) and he f****d it up”.

Amber Heard trapped Johnny Depp and ripped him apart from his friends and family, claims former bandmate

He goes further saying Amber Heard met Johnny on the sets of ‘The Rum Diary’ and seized the opportunity and trapped Depp. According to the former bandmate, Amber ruined the actor’s life, and “totally f****d his career over”. Depp also lost his friends and part of his family because of her. She made him absolutely crazy “to the point where he was drinking and drugging, to the point of insanity”.

While these are the views of one party, we will get to hear from the friends and family of Amber Heard as well, when the documentary is released. The release date has not been announced as of yet.

