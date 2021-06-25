Jason Isaacs’ Keen To Make A Return To His Iconic Star Wars And Harry Potter Roles

Over the course of his career, not only has actor Jason Isaacs managed to join some of the world’s most beloved franchises but he’s made such an impact in those series that fans keep clamouring for his return.

Watch: Creation Stories w/ Nick Moran, Ewen Bremner & Jason Isaacs

Issacs in Harry Potter and Star Trek

As the past two months have proved, fans are particularly insistent on seeing Isaacs reprise his Harry Potter role as Lucius Malfoy. Isaacs stars as Lucius Malfoy in the hugely popular “Harry Potter” film series, and in Star Wars, he stars as Captain Lorca on the hit sci-fi series “Star Trek: Discovery.” which premiered to a successful viewership and ratings across the world, Isaacs is again in the midst of a massive fandom frenzy, and in a recent interview, Isaacs sat down with a playful yet serious attitude and revealed just how much he loves working in the sci-fi genre.

But, he admits, if he could get a chance to play an entirely new character, he’d jump at it. Jason Isaacs Talks Lorca, “Star Trek and More “There is a huge amount of quality material out there,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “If I were given a really good script, a really interesting part, and also the chance to play it, I would absolutely jump at it.” So would fans who haven’t seen Isaacs in the three main franchises he’s so familiar with, wondering when they might get to see him in those roles again. Isaacs is an actor who clearly has a diverse set of talents.

On screen! Here's how to watch the premiere of #StarTrekDiscovery on CBS All Access Sept. 24: https://t.co/G9FXfmX6TN pic.twitter.com/5LiMb0lHKh — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) September 14, 2017

Is he planning to come back?

Well, since we first met Isaacs in the Harry Potter series, we’ve seen him take the roles of more than a few extremely dark and incredibly complex characters, such as Lucius Malfoy, The Inquisitor, Captain Gabriel Lorca.

In the years following his hit appearances on the big screen, fans clamored for Isaacs’ character to return, but sadly he never had a chance to. Issacs can’t say if he’s ever had a conversation with any of those big franchises about a return. Following his time in Star Wars, Isaacs took on many roles in some of the biggest franchises of all time.

Jason Isaacs says that playing a live-action Inquisitor from Star Wars 'could happen'.



“I’d like to use that spinning red lightsaber… It’s always about the script.”



(via: @Collider) pic.twitter.com/IXtS13r3fH — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) January 20, 2021

Isaacs recently spoke to the sources, he was asked about rumours that he’d be returning to Star Wars, Harry Potter, or Star Trek. Isaacs answered all three in the affirmative with no hesitation, saying, “I can’t get enough of my job, it’s really fun.“

To sum it up, actor Jason Isaacs and Fictional worlds are truly a magical, fantastic, and wondrous combination and we can’t wait to see him on the small screen again.