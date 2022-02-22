Ian Somerhalder recalls his practical jokes while doing naked scenes with Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder had crackling chemistry on the sets of ‘The Vampire Diaries’. The on-screen and off-screen couple has multiple quirky stories from the sets of the 8 seasons long series. Ian Somerhalder shared one such interesting story in an interview.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ is a cult classic show with a fanbase no smaller than the DC or Marvel universe. Damon and Elena, two of the main leads of the show, fell in love on the show and outside the show as well. Ian Somerhalder played a Casanova-ish vampire named Damon Salvatore, while Nina Dobrev played Elena, a human. While Nina had categorically stated earlier that she was never in favour of dating her co-stars, she couldn’t fight her feelings for Ian. They began dating in 2010, came out as a couple in 2011 and eventually broke up in 2013.

In 2011, when they were dating, Ian gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly, where he talked about a few on-set antics that he was engaged in. He mentioned a specific incident that happened on the set, where he and Nina had a scene together. Talking about the incident, he said, “Well, you know, you open up the cover page of season 3 episode 1, and it’s, like, the first half a page, Damon’s already naked. So, I’d spent almost two days on set completely naked, which is kinda awesome because as if I wasn’t close enough to our crew members, I feel really close after that”.

He continued, “So our first AD Rudy, at like 8 o’clock in the morning, came up to me and says, ‘Hey listen, I have an idea’. When Rudy has an idea, it’s usually pretty good. It was that I should go to the prop master, another genius part of our show, and have them make some elephant ears”.

He added that the first thing he noted was his girlfriend Nina’s reaction as she walked on the set. “So, what if I was completely naked and we had elephant ears and double-stick tape, and I put them on each of my thighs. And ultimately, she would be staring at a very small, young elephant. The reaction that we got was f***ing amazing. I hope and pray that that is what we used in the edit because it was such a natural ‘Oh my god!’ reaction.”

Ian Somerhalder has always been a prankster on the sets, as described by many of his other co-stars. However, he went a little too far with this incident. Anyway, all’s forgiven as the show remains one of the most popular vampire dramas on American television. However, their on-screen chemistry did reflect the happy relationship they had behind the camera.

Following their split in 2013, Nina left the show in 2015. However, she did return for the season finale in 2017. But by then, both she and Ian were in stable, happy relationships. It all went smooth between them, and the series finale ended up as a major pleasant shocker to the fans of the series across the world.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ continues to be among the most-watched series on Netflix. It won four People’s Choice Awards along with multiple other awards and nominations during its course of 8 seasons.

