When Greta Thunberg’s Climate Change Message Echoed In Loki

Loki’s season finale dropped a few weeks ago. With serving one of the most satisfying conclusions of all time, this Disney+ series has surely claimed a worthy position in the hearts of the audience. Apart from the spectacular plotline and cinematography of Loki, the series also pans out a remarkable snippet in its opening sequence. It includes cameos of notable names like Greta Thunberg, Neil Armstrong, Malala Yousafzai, Nelson Mandela, and many more. What meaning do these cameos hold and how does it affect us?

In Loki’s initial episodes, the opening sequences featured a collage of MCU’s iconic superheroes. The most memorable ones including of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) quoting ‘I could do this all day,’, Vision’s (Paul Bettany) conclusive line from the WandaVision series ‘What is grief, if not love persevering?’, and Thor saying ‘He is a friend from work’. But as the series finale aired, the opening sequence threw the audience out of the loop. It featured some of the most iconic lines of living legends. From Nelson Mandela’s ‘We have fought for the right to experience peace,’, to Malala’s symbolic words ‘My dream.’ Specifically speaking, the one that has garnered most of the ears is that of Greta Thunberg’s ‘How dare they.’

Greta Thunberg is an eighteen-year-old Swedish environmental activist. Her canonical lines have been extracted from her unforgettable address to the world leaders at United Nations’ speech in 2019.

Greta’s Super Power

Greta Thunberg through her address at Climate Action Summit in 2019, unarguably brought the precarious issue of climate change under the radar of the masses. It was after her address, one of the most monumental international rallies focusing on the environmental issue took place in the history of mankind. As a leading activist, she inspired millions in her journey to be conscious of this issue. And now Marvel Studios has taken it upon themselves to further spread the word. With its massive global fanbase, the studio does everything to further institute awareness of this acute matter.

Breaking the barriers of cultural exclusivity

This historic move by the Marvel studio is yet another triumphant attempt to foster inclusivity. Undoubtedly, when diversity is often knocked out of the bigger picture in these stifling times, the studio stands firm at promoting this crucial contemporary issue. More so, the move also nudges cultural relevance in the 21st Century.

The reel and the real-life heroes

MCU is commonly synonymous with superheroes and their world. As a fact, all of the worlds spun in these movies are often the figment of imagination. But when we look at the mosaic of cameos in the finale, there is no denying, these were the superheroes without the capes. And when the studio takes the plunge of featuring the flagship dialogues of these real-life heroes along with reel-life heroes, undoubtedly, speaks volume of their action.

Marvel is notoriously known for this tradition of bombarding audiences with surprises. Sometimes they sweep the board, other times they fall dead duck. But this montage had a significant idea and it delivered everything it intended. The ears and the attention. Alright Marvel we are listening to you.