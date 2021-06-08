Friends Reunion BTS Fun That No One Knows About

Friends reunited and had more fun than we thought

So, now the Friends Reunion is not a distant dream for any of us. It might be the perfect time to discover the BTS of Friends cast while they shot this reunion. We know this emotional reunion is not only going to send the star cast journey down the lane of memories but also throw the audiences into the realms of nostalgia. All in all, this reminiscence is going to make us tickled pink and we can not wait until it goes on air. Unfortunately, we have to be patient.

Watch: Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Monica says the unbelievable happened

Courtney Cox appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, while getting emotional, she says “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like … 17 years.” She further adds “It was great. It was really fun.”

How could we forget the stellar opening scene of the show, where the cast shakes their leg to the tunes of ‘I’ll be there for you’ sang by iconic The Rembrandts. Apparently, Cox established that they recreated those moments too. She jokes saying, “let me tell you what happens: It’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours.”

In this wholesome moment, how could Chandler keep himself from his quick wit? Cox recalls Matthew joking about it, he exclaimed, “Can’t remember a time that I wasn’t in this fountain,”. Perry being Bing for a minute straight.

Friends’ unofficial reunion

In another interview, David demystifies the friends’ unofficial rendezvous that happened before the official one. According to him, the cast has united just once that too nine years ago, after the show wrapped up in 2004. Also, he states that the female co-stars have met a couple of times.

Lisa Kudrow is actually Rachael

In The Late show by Stephen Colbert, Lisa made an appearance before the trailer of the reunion dropped. She opens up about her views on shooting this sit-down episode of Friends. As per her, it was a thrilling and emotional experience. Humorously, she shares her experience of the past, when once she took a quiz to identify which Friends’ character, she resembled the most. To her surprise, the answer was Rachael. That’s unlikely. Because how can Phoebe not be Phoebe?

Rachel and her emotional vows for her castmates

Jennifer condenses her journey with the cast and the show in few words. With her interaction with People magazine, she sheds light on it. She says, “It is still to me the greatest job I have ever had. We are connected till death do us apart, no matter what.”

You just gotta figure at some point, it's all gonna come together, and it's just gonna be…. Unfloopy. #FriendsReunion #HBOMax — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) June 2, 2021

Evidently, this doesn’t invite any further explanation about how strongly she feels about the show and her team.

Matt LeBlanc before Joey entered his life

Matt in an interview mentions the time when a news channel showed the roof of casts’ houses. And wittingly he mentions, “I need a new roof.”.

The famed crazy saga that concluded decades ago (Or as Joey would say it “The end of an Era.”) left us with tickles and chuckles. And we are rooting, that this too will have us rolling on the floor. I mean, how could it not be. These are our Friends.