The Truth About Emma Watson’s Secret Wedding

Relax boys, your long-time serious crush Emma Watson refutes secret marriage claims. Though she isn’t single.

Harry Potter famed actor Emma Watson has always been private about her life. Although, in a world where information travels with light speed, much of it fails to stay behind the curtain. And Watson is not an exclusion. The past few months have witnessed flutter of conjectures re: career-wise and personal too. A bit of it sounds obvious, due to her inactivity on social media accounts. But the actor is diplomatic enough to address them quickly and wittingly.

Quite recently she was spotted at LAX airport. Those with an eye for details instantly detected a ring on her wedding finger. And this is where the cooking of assumptions initiated. Tabloid over tabloids started claiming about her secret marriage with her long-time serious boyfriend; dashing American hunk Leo Robinton.

Watch: Who is Emma Watson’s boyfriend Leo Robinton?

This is just not it, there are several other occasions over the year when the couple has been spotted together. And since then, fans have left no stones unturned to brew theories of wedding bells in near future for Hermione. According to some sources, she isn’t declining these possibilities. Let that be as it may.

Related: Are Emma Watson And Tom Felton Still Together After Having A Fling During Harry Potter?

What does the Tweet say?

The matter escalated to the point where the actor decided to address these deceitful claims herself. She took it to Twitter to squash this hearsay. Her tweet reads,

“Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news I promise I’ll share it with you.

Dear Fans,

Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

” She further adds, “In the meantime please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are failing to make sourdough bread, caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.” Truly, the nosy tabloids were slapped with a concoction of truth and finesse by the 30-year-old actor.

If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

Wait a minute, who is Leo Robinton?

A lot of buzzes have been knitted around Leo and Emma. But do you know who he is? If you haven’t been passionately tracking Emma, then you probably have missed the specifics of her boyfriend. Robinton is a Californian businessman. The duo met long back ago, despite their undying efforts to keep the relationship subtle, the news escaped into the world.

They garnered the eyes in 2019 owing to their PDA snaps. Ever since then, snoopy tabloids have been seen chasing the couple time and again for some fresh insights to be served for entertainment purposes.

Emma Watson and boyfriend Leo Robinton in LA! pic.twitter.com/C2yxHobwYU — Potterhead (@AllboutHogwarts) May 26, 2021

Threads pulled in the past

This is not the first time when the actress has been surrounded by the hills of these trivial speculations. In past, comments regarding her career in tabloids have dumbstruck her fans. As per them, Watson decided to retire from her acting career. The news started gaining steam when thousands of fans poured in request messages to the actress for not quitting the entertainment industry.

As a fact she never had any such plans. Instead, fake news and probably clickbait circulated all over the web. Her manager, Jason Weinberg, smashed the phoney press by stating, “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

Recurrently, multitudes of hushes about Emma have made their way on the world web. And the actress has always been prompt to curb those whispers. But, as it goes, we need to draw a line.