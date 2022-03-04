Dolly Parton partners with Taylor Swift to battle Damon Albarn

Dolly Parton has come out in the support of Taylor Swift after the whole Damon Albarn controversy.

It looks like, amidst the list of acclaimed stars who are showering their support to Taylor Swift, country singer, Dolly Parton too has decided to partner with the 32-year-old singer after Damon Albarn’s rather insensitive remarks. We all know Dolly Parton has never shied away from speaking her mind.

Damon Albarn, the main singer of Blur and Gorillaz, has received a lot of backlashes recently for his “outdated” opinions on modern songwriting. Albarn said to the Los Angeles Times that US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s “co-writing” technique clashed with his “traditionalist” concept of songwriting. He then went on to say that co-writing, “doesn’t count” as songwriting.

Damon stated, “Co-writing is very different to writing”. He further added: “I’m not hating on anybody; I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes”.

“When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense.”

“A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift.”

Dolly Parton defends Taylor Swift

Dolly Parton praised Taylor Swift for staying firm during her public feud with Damon Albarn and called her “magnificent”. In a conversation with “Hollywood Life”, Parton said, “I don’t care what other people say about my songs. But with Taylor, she’s a great writer – with or without anybody”. She also added, “I really get rubbed wrong sometimes when people mistreat the artist. I don’t like that”.

Dolly Parton comes out in support of Taylor Swift

Dolly further went on to say, “And that’s one of the things I admire about her because she’s never sold herself. She’s never felt like she’s had to sell her body. She’s always had good taste in how she’s presented herself and with her songs”.

“And she’s very creative and very, very, very smart in the marketing of her life. She knows who she is and what she wants. And I’m the same way. I’m going to fight if it goes against what I feel is not right for me.”

Taylor Swift lashes out at Damon Albarn

Swift slammed Blur’s vocalist after he said in an interview with the LA Times stating that she doesn’t write her own songs. She confronted him for questioning her talent and tweeted: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL my own songs.”

Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today's chart-topping music artists.



Billie Eilish?

"I think she’s exceptional."

Taylor Swift?

"She doesn’t write her own songs."https://t.co/4Obt2Fjpoi — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 24, 2022

“Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing.”

To this, Damon was quick to issue an apology. “I totally agree with you”, he told Swift. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally.” He further added, “The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand”.

