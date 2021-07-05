From Dancing With The Stars To Thor: The Evolution of Chris Hemsworth

Aussie actor, Chris Hemsworth, is often regarded as synonymous with MCU’s Thor. Unarguably, he should be. The hunk has got it all. The impressive acting abilities, unmatchable good looks, funny bones, and whatnot. As he carries these distinct demeanours with utmost conviction, people assume his ride to fame as an easy one. But the real story is nothing sort of a cakewalk. From ensuring his survival by pulling off odd jobs to almost losing the role of Thor, the actor Chris Hemsworth has been there, seen it, done it all.

The Teenage odd gigs

The first-time actor revealed about his pre-fame bizarre job was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He mentions that prior to all his gaga ventures, in his early teen, he had worked in pharmacies to clean and repair breast pumps that were lent to customers.

From Soaps to Movie

The actor’s debut was not from Thor, instead, he was popular in Australia for his role of Kim Hyde in the soap opera named Home and Away. He played a typical bad boy who dropped out of high school. The actor essayed the same role from 2004 until 2007. And then arrived in America to change his fate. By then, he already had painted a ‘bad boy’ image in the eyes of the audience which impacted his career trajectory. In August 2018 actor shares with GQ,

“I remember trying to be Colin Farrell. Thinking, ‘People love the bad boy.’ Going out and being sort of reckless. But no one cared.”

Cut to 2010, J.J. Abrams realized the potential of Chris and offered him a small role in a Star Trek movie. He plays the son of Captain James T. Kirk. Then he went on to explore different genres from thriller to comedy, but none panned out.

The actor confesses to spawning self-doubts in him. He even considered marching back to his native and continue with the role of Kim in Home and Away. But something got him hustling. In an interview with Men’s Health, he says,

“One of the first things I wanted to do when I got any money was pay my parents’ house off…I was like, ‘Do this for the house, think of reasons other than yourself.’”

And Thor happened, but with challenges en route

In 2008, Hemsworth helmed the movie Cabins in the Wood, a movie that is believed to bring him under the radar for the character of Thor. But the path to fame was still not smooth. The actor got rejected once for Thor. His brother, Liam Hemsworth auditioned too, he got selected but was later dropped from the casting due to his young age. The next time actor auditioned with more fierceness. Thankfully, the tips from Liam and brotherly rivalry came in handy, and Chris was cast as Thor. The troubles did not pause here. Hemsworth almost lost this part due to his appearance in the dance reality show in the past.

Despite this troubled journey brimming with self-doubts, rejection, and abjuration, the Thor actor Chris Hemsworth made it to the pinnacle of the entertainment industry. The actor not only paid off his house but also amassed a net worth of $130 million.