Finally Free! But How Much Does Britney Spears Now Have In Net Worth?

After 12 years of no control over her life, Britney Spears is finally free. How much does she have in net worth? And how much did her father earn off the conservatorship?

Britney Spears and her fans finally rejoiced on Friday, celebrating the termination of 13 years long conservatorship that the pop icon endured under her father. Under the absurd case of conservatorship, Jamie Spears controlled everything relating to Britney Spears’ life – from her net worth to the colour of her kitchen cabinet.

Judge Brenda Penny handed down the decision to terminate Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Father Jamie Spears, after 12 years, is no longer in charge of pop icon’s life decisions

After 12 years of addiction and mental health struggles, Spears’ net worth stands below impressive

How much did her father make during the course of conservatorship?

Five months after testifying before the law that the conservatorship was “abusive”, 38-years-old Spears broke free after the judgement handed down by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge, Brenda Penny. “The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required”, she said.

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney



🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

Despite 13 years of conservatorship that Britney wanted to end immediately, it was only in February this year that #FreeBritney movement caught fire. Prior to the release of the powerful documentary by the NYTimes Framing Britney Spears, the 90s pop heartthrob opened up about her struggles, following legal testimony in June that broke the Internet.

And now that Britney Spears is finally free to take her own life decisions, a prompt question crosses the mind – What is Britney Spears’ net worth? And more importantly, what is her father Jamie Spears’ net worth given that he had been controlling the entire wealth of the pop icon so far.

Net Worth of Britney Spears

One of America’s most popular icons, who ruled hearts globally in the late 90s, is a millionaire. Britney Spears boasts a whopping $60 million in net worth according to Forbes. According to the critics, the $60 million figure is strikingly low when compared to other pop icons who started in the late 90s – Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and Jessica Simpson. However, given the massive career lapse due to years of struggle against drug addiction and legal conservatorship, Britney Spears’ net worth is still nothing short of impressive.

Out of this million-dollar figure, the pop icon only boasts of $3 million in cash. A majority of her net worth is in the form of investments and real estate. After becoming the world’s most famous music artist at the age of 16, Britney’s career and life graph took a drastic plunge in 2008 when she was admitted to a rehabilitation centre for her addiction. Since then, Spears didn’t really work much to accumulate any extraordinary figure in net worth. According to Forbes, after 2015, Britney stopped shooting for television commercials. Since 2016, the megastar hasn’t released any new music album and her last tour was witnessed in 2018.

How much did Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, boast in net worth?

For more than a decade, Jamie Spears steered control of his daughter’s life decision. And since he was vested the duty of conservator by the law, Britney’s father made millions out of the process.

During conservatorship, Jamie Spears not only lived off Britney Spears’ $60 million net worth, he even received a monthly paycheck worth $16,000 from his daughter. Over the course of 12 years, this amount totalled $2.4 million.

Legal salary as a conservator is not the only amount that Britney paid her father over 12 years. $2,000 per month for office rent for her father, which is almost $300,000 over the period, and over hundred thousand dollars in legal fee – all add up to the cost that Britney Spears paid while absolutely not being in charge of her own life and finances.

In addition to this compensation, Jamie Spears has also collected a percentage of the profits that Britney made through her work and tours. According to New York Times, out of the gross revenue from tickets and merchandise sale on Britney’s Piece of Me residency, Jamie Spears earned 1.5% of the total collection of $137.7 million. This translates to $2.1 million in earnings for him.

Britney Spears to sue her father Jamie for abuse. pic.twitter.com/OF7eKJMPkh — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 14, 2021

Another example of the profit share cut was witnessed during the Femme Fatale tour in 2011 where Times reported that Britney’s father earned 2.95% of the total earnings. Britney Spears incurred all of these expenses while enjoying absolutely zero financial freedom – not even to carry her credit card along.

“It makes no sense whatsoever for the state of California to sit back and literally watch me, with their own two eyes, make a living for so many people and pay so many people, trucks and buses on tour, on the road with me, and be told I’m not good enough”, she said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money, and it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end.”