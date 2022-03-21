Brad Pitt’s Bike Ride In Paris Sparks Romance Rumours With Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt’s failing love life has always been in the news. While his recent divorce and feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie has made headlines, it has also been reported that the ‘Fight Club’ actor and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston may reconcile.

While we haven’t seen Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt as a couple in 15 years, their romance is one for the history books. Their A-list relationship did not stop with their divorce in 2005, despite the fact that they were only together for seven years (and married for five!). Their tumultuous relationship was the catalyst for their split. According to the latest information, Brad and Jen are planning a reconciliation! Continue reading to know more.

Jennifer Aniston married Brad Pitt in 2000, but their marriage sadly did not last. They got divorced five years later. Pitt began dating Angelina Jolie shortly after their divorce. He made a second attempt at falling in love with Jolie. They married in 2014 and divorced two years later.

Aniston, meanwhile, remarried and married Justin Theroux. Their marriage did not work out either. Aniston maintains friendships with both of her ex-husbands. Both Pitt and Aniston recently expressed an interest in dating again, and their fans immediately reacted by shipping them.

According to US Weekly, Pitt is ready to date again. “[He wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term”, a source told the publication, adding, “The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can’t even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about”.

Video Credits: Rumour Juice

But according to ELLE, this comes shortly after Aniston confirmed she wanted to get back into the dating game. As we previously reported in September, ‘The Morning Show’ host stated that she is “ready to share me with another”.

Of course, just because fans want Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to rekindle their romance does not mean they will. They’ve been flirtatious on occasion, and perhaps they still have feelings for each other, but the chances of them reconciling seem slim.

In response to Elle’s reviews, Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram stories to discuss her time in Paris. The story focused on the Arc de Triomphe, where she had arrived for her shoot. “Talking about loving her job”, the actress captioned the photo. The actress may be filming for ‘Homicide Thriller 2’, in which she co-stars with Adam Sandler. However, the actress is not the only one who is currently in Paris.

Furthermore, it has widely gotten reported that well-known actor Brad Pitt was recently seen riding a bicycle in the city. Roselyne Bachelot, the Minister of Tradition, reportedly paid the actor a visit between two creative projects at the Pompidou Center in Paris.

Video Credits: Inside Edition

The actor is said to frequent the spot, and it’s possible that Brad and Jennifer were there at the same time in the same month. If they are aware of the situation, they should leave before dinner.

Do you think Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will rekindle their romance? Comment below if you believe it will be similar to what happened with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

