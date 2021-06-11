Bennifer 2.0: Is It The Millennium All Over Again

Jlo and Ben Affleck were seen re-romanticizing this 2021

It wouldn’t have been long before it occurred: The main PDA photographs of back-on couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been taking the internet by storm. Bennifer was shot showing up for a supper date at Wolfgang Puck’s eatery at the Pendry inn in West Hollywood on Monday. They were all out cuddly before the cameras, with Affleck and Lopez enjoying each other’s company.

Ben Affleck Sweetly Grins as He Leaves Jennifer Lopez's House in Los Angeles​ https://t.co/iO1OmSd55X — People (@people) June 3, 2021

Lopez dressed elegantly in a pink turtleneck and channel with heels and Ben had his arm around Jennifer and they weren’t modest about being loving. He looked extraordinary and appeared to be extremely cheerful. She additionally looked glad and continued inclining toward him.

Are Ben and Jen Dating?

A few new reports have come out this week specifying how well things are advancing between the couple. Jlo and Ben Affleck are re-romanticizing their days since they’re both single in 2o21, finally. The couple is breaking boundaries by meeting each other’s children and everybody has heard the rumors of the vacation.

True love always finds its way. These two are meant to be together. They couldn't match with other partners because it was always for each other the love of their lives. It is no coincidence that they ended up together. God bless you #Bennifer @JLo @BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/ER2CT4XwLJ — eirinis (@eirinis11901781) June 2, 2021

Rumors of Lopez and Affleck’s relationship first ignited in late April, when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were photographed driving together on May 8.

Ben Affleck was also seen arriving in Miami wearing several layers too many and is later seen smoking a cigarette on the balcony at the same waterfront mansion as J.Lo. On his wrist appears to be the watch he wore in “Jenny From the Block” way back when. Is this an Easter egg just for us?

It’s the lil things…



Ben Affleck wearing the same watch JLo gave him while filming Jenny From The Block pic.twitter.com/Yfs7hN3xfT — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) May 24, 2021

As per the reports, Jennifer is looking forward for Ben to meet her kids since she is so pleased with them. She is allowing them to choose what they need to do. She is profoundly fixed on them, and as a mother, she will know when they are prepared. For the present, she is focusing on rejoining with Ben and making the most of her experience with him.

The source referenced that despite the fact that such countless years have passed, JLo and Affleck‘s relationship is normal to the point that it feels as though no time has passed. She couldn’t have ever trusted it a year prior in the event that anybody disclosed to her she would be seeing Ben again.

You love them so much, so we’ll let you in on a secret. Apparently, Ben Affleck has been messaging Jennifer Lopez for quite a long time.

Watch: Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez PDA

As Per TMZ, the messages started while J.Lo was shooting for Shotgun Wedding. “We’re told the tone of the messages wasn’t simply agreeable … yet, really adoring and yearning for Jen,” TMZ reports. Additionally: “Our sources say the messages likewise referred to J Lo’s affection for Ben’s writing and incorporated a line about him having the option to “own her heart” with his pen.”

The good news is they’re sure they will make it work and putting effort into it. They live really far from each other and yet visit timely to stay in contact.