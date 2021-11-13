Bella Hadid’s Mental Health Post Is A Fire Alarm For One And All

Bella Hadid’s Mental Health Post Is Important And We Should Listen! With stars talking about cars and drugs, let’s listen to Hadid talking about the real struggle that millions go through.

Often considered a taboo in society, when celebrities talk about their struggles with mental health, it matters. From Taylor Swift to Dwayne Johnson, global icons have often taken their struggles with anxiety, depression, and even addiction to social media. This time, it is Bella Hadid who opened up about her struggle with anxiety with a powerful message for netizens. The 25-yea-old renowned model shared a video on her Instagram account, featuring singer Willow Smith’s confession of how she “doesn’t feel good enough” sometimes, followed by pictures of her crying.

Hadid made a confession in the video message on Instagram by saying:

Willow Smith, I love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this.

While opening her heart before the world about her struggle with depression, burnout and anxiety, Bella Hadid said:

People forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here.

“This is pretty much my every day, every night. For a few years now. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.“

Hadid’s message not only shatters the stigma surrounding the conversation around mental health, but also reflects on the stark similarity that celebrities and common people share in life.

“It took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why, but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you (sic).”

Hollywood leading the way towards breaking stigmas

The larger than life portrayal of the icons often drift fans away from the fact that outside the glittering stage, life is almost similar for everyone with its fair share of challenges. When celebrities make the use of social media to share their struggles, common people feel a sense of belonging and a safe space to speak about their challenges too.

Open dialogue on social stigmas in the long run results in the healthy trend of carving a comfortable space in society. And who better to bear the torch than the influential global icons that inspire millions worldwide.

When Dwayne Johnson shared his experience with depression and his mother’s suicide attempt, the world stopped and listened. It was a significant moment for Hollywood as The Rock conveyed the unbiased nature of mental disorders when it comes to genders. He made a way for other men of the world to be vocal about their struggle with mental disorders.

From Ben Affleck to Demi Lovato, Hollywood is inundated with similar stories to encourage the masses to break the vicious cycle. And Bella Hadid has, once again, set the pace in order.