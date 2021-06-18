Are Tom Felton and Emma Watson Still In Love

There has been a lot of buzz about Emma Watson and Tom Felton. Emma (who starred as Hermione), and Tom (who starred as Malfoy) in the Harry Potter series are rumoured to be dating each other. The two amazing actors met on the sets of Harry Potter for the first time. Since then, they have been reported to be best friends.

Is Tom Felton Dating Emma Watson?

Many are surprised, as the two actors did not look interested in the movies. But, when it comes to the relationships, they seemed to have found the right person for them!

What’s the truth behind the rumors?

Take a look at the real story behind these two.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have been friends past their Hogwarts days. They have a cute friendship which includes- guitar lessons, skateboarding together, road trips and so much more.

Furthermore, they’re still in touch. Emma Watson attended his movie premiere. They also met at the Harry Potter Re-union. Tom Felton said that he and Emma are “very close” for a long time and talk frequently.

Happy birthday to the one & only pic.twitter.com/L60185q1Tc — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) April 15, 2021

What’s brewing then?

There have been several reports that have claimed that the two stars are dating each other. But neither of them has confirmed any kind of relationship. However, they have never shied away from talking about each other. The two have been quoted in several interviews over the years stating how much they admire each other. Why Are They Not Dating? While on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the two actors mentioned how hard it is to find the right person.

“So we are friends. He’s a very good guy. We work together. You know, we haven’t dated but I have his number, so…”

Emma started.

“You know, I’m just someone that he knows,” Tom said. “We’re just really close friends. I don’t have much more to say about it other than that,” Tom finished.

What’s the Future of their Friendship?

Do you remember what Tom did after the final Harry Potter movie?

At the end of the final movie, he and Emma shared an amazing hug. The touching moment clearly conveyed to all the fans that they truly cared for each other. All these set fans into a frenzy! Fans were in love with Emma and Tom. They wished them to be together as their on-screen characters, Hermione and Draco.

Just saying I think they would make an adorable couple… https://t.co/AcTm0FwPyy — danielle paige (@daniellempaige) June 13, 2021

They even wondered if Emma would marry Tom (like their characters). There was even a Facebook page that was made to show their love for the two actors. Tom and Emma are just best friends However, people are completely confused about their on-screen friendship. Tom and Emma have never confirmed their relationship or engagement. In fact, they both recently laughed it off when reporters asked them if they are engaged.

Conclusion

As you can see, the Hogwarts fandom has much to enjoy in a season filled with new releases. The legendary, forever-charismatic characters from J.K. Rowling’s favorite book series return. What could make a day filled with thrills and chills even more wonderful?