Angelina Jolie — What A True Celebrity On Social Media Looks Like

In the age where celebs can’t stop talking about bucks and Botox, Jolie is here to reinforce the true meaning of influence.

Expression and parameters of beauty differs for different people throughout the world. But one woman who appears to be ticking off all beauty criteria is none other than Angelina Jolie. And once again, the Hollywood actress turned philanthropist has shown the world why she is the entitled beauty idol of the world.

Highlights

Angelina Jolie joins Instagram on Friday to mobilize her support for Afghanistan.

Jolie shares a moving letter from Afghan teen as her first ever social media post.

The post gathers more than 1 million likes within a few hours.

Actress depicts no intentions of sharing her personal content on the platform, plans to talk about humanitarian causes.

The actress famous for abstaining from any social media platform finally joined Instagram on Friday, with a powerful debut message. Jolie took to social platform to share a heartbreaking letter from a teenage Afghan girl, expressing her fear for life.

“We all had rights, we (were) able to defend our rights freely, but when they came, we are all afraid of them, and we think all our dreams are gone,” The girl wrote

“Maleficent” actress is renowned for using her fame and influence as a tool to create a better world for the underprivileged people around globe. While sharing the moving letter on Instagram, Jolie also recalled the time when she met Afghan refugees on the country’s borders, two weeks before 9/11. These refugees fled from Taliban and are now again back to square one despite two decades of American efforts to emancipate the misery and evil in the nation.

“It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand,” she added in her caption.

The post gathered 1.5 million likes within a matter of hours, channelizing Angelina Jolie’s fame in the right direction.

JOLIE SHOWING THE WORLD WHAT RIGHT USE OF INFLUENCE ON WORL LOOKS LIKE

Angelina Jolie’s debut on Instagram is much more than yet another star taking a leap forward into the world of social media. Jolie is a woman with mission to keep humanity alive and she well understands the potential that social media holds in this direction. So far, not even once Jolie has used her Instagram account to share her personal content like other celebrities. The philanthropist-actress is making sure that her motive behind joining the platform remains loud and clear and that, it truly works.

“I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights”, Jolie said.

Angelina Jolie, mother of six children, needs no introduction to the world of humanitarian causes. The actress began her journey of philanthropy with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and has ever since been working to protect refugee rights throughout the world.

So far, Jolie has met to help the refugees of more than 20 countries namely Tanzania, Cambodia, Pakistan, Ecuador, Thailand, Kenya, Egypt, India, among many others. She has been a regular attendant of the World Refugee Day in Washington D.C. and was an invited speaker for World Economic Forum in 2005 and 2006 in Switzerland to influence business leaders and global political leaders to take up the causes of health and environment.

Apart from refugee rights, Angelina Jolie is also an advocate of child rights and co-chairs the Education Partnership for Children of Conflicts. Through her fame and popularity blended with the resources of the organization, Jolie has managed to bring 14 Nobel Peace Prize winners, more than 100 current and former heads of state, directors and CEOs of leading non-governmental organizations and world-famous media faces on board to support the cause of child education.

While spreading the cause of humanity, the actress on mission is revered for often covering her expenses by herself. On field visits and camps, she shares the working and living conditions of her fellow staff from UNHCR.

This and much more that cannot be summed up in one article is a true reflection why Jolie is often coined as the world’s most beautiful woman. During the times when global celebrities and stars are using social media to amplify the false expectations in terms of money and beauty, metamorphosing young generation into insecurity and flawed notions of life, Jolie has set an example on Instagram of what a true celebrity looks like.