Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Roles

One of the most formidable phases in the production of a movie involves casting decisions. It becomes of utmost challenging when the directors have to single out the actor/actresses from the pool of talented artists. It becomes even more lacklustre when they turn down the iconic role in movie. In all of this muddle, often they miss out on the opportunities that would have catapulted their career to unfathomable horizons. Here is the run-down of who could have played your favourite character if they had not turned it down.
1/10
Fifty Shades of Grey
Starred: Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey
Turned down: Charlie Hunnam
It would not connect the dots had Jamie not essayed the character of Christian. The actor immaculately pulled of the most sensual role of all time, leaving the audience in awe. Hunnan stated that due to emotional breakdowns and other personal stuff in his life he turned down the role.
2/10
Lolita
Starred: Dominique Swain as Lolita
Turned down: Natalie Portman
Adrian Lyne’s adaptation of the controversial novel of Vladimir Nabokov originally planned to cast Natalie for the role. But at a tender age, Natalie refused the role stating there was a lot of exploitation out there. And she was unwilling to put her through this, even now too.
3/10
Titanic
Starred: Kate Winslet as Rose
Turned down: Gwyneth Paltrow
Paltrow regrets turning down the role in the movie Titanic. Had she not done that, we would have witnessed her romancing with Leonardo. Given the 1997’s hit, the movie that is the highest-grossing of all time would have surely done justice to Gwyneth’s talent.
4/10
Black Widow
Starred: Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow
Turned down: Emily Blunt
Emily, at that time, was shooting for Gulliver’s Travel. Due to unavoidable shooting issues, the actress has to step away from MCU’s titular role of Natasha Romanoff. But now, as the Widow’s future in the saga is inching close to wrap-up, we still feel that worked out for best.
5/10
Wonder Woman
Starred: Gal Gadot as Diana
Turned down: Angelina Jolie
Jolie was the natural choice for the movie, all thanks to her action-packed Tomb Raider. But due to some unavoidable circumstances, the role was then offered to Gal. and the rest is history.
6/10
The Matrix
Starred: Keanu Reeves as Neo
Turned down: Will Smith
According to Will, the movie’s concept was difficult to pitch. And he admits had he taken up the role, he would have messed it up. He believes during those days; he was not a smart actor to let the movie be.
7/10
Suicide Squad
Starred: Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag
The role juggled between a lot of actors, at first, it went to Tom hardy, then to Jake. These actors stepped away from the role due to their scheduling conflicts and finally, it was bagged by Joel. He did all the justice to the character of Rick.
8/10
The Notebook
Starred: Ryan Gosling as Noah
Turned down: George Clooney
George was roped in to portray Noah. He was all pepped up but then refused at role at the last moment. Ryan played the part, and there is no denying, it would have been hard to imagine anyone else as Noah.
9/10
Iron Man
Starred: Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark
Turned down: Tom Cruise
Robert was not always the first choice of the production house for Tony owing to his trail of questionable demeanor. But the director always had his image in mind when the movie got into the pipeline. There were a lot of persuasions involved to make this happen.
10/10
Forrest Gump
Starred: Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump
Turned down: John Travolta
John refused the role in this Oscar-winning movie in favor of Pulp Fiction that was an Oscar nominee too. Then Tom stepped in to kick start the lost hope of the movie, which worked out pretty amazing.
Let us know what do you think had these conflicts or repudiation not happened. Would have still connected with the iconic roles in movie as you have now?