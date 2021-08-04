Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Roles

One of the most formidable phases in the production of a movie involves casting decisions. It becomes of utmost challenging when the directors have to single out the actor/actresses from the pool of talented artists. It becomes even more lacklustre when they turn down the iconic role in movie. In all of this muddle, often they miss out on the opportunities that would have catapulted their career to unfathomable horizons. Here is the run-down of who could have played your favourite character if they had not turned it down.

1 /10

Fifty Shades of Grey

Starred: Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey

Turned down: Charlie Hunnam

It would not connect the dots had Jamie not essayed the character of Christian. The actor immaculately pulled of the most sensual role of all time, leaving the audience in awe. Hunnan stated that due to emotional breakdowns and other personal stuff in his life he turned down the role.

Charlie Hunnam Will Not Be Christian Grey, Drops Out of Fifty Shades of Grey Movie http://t.co/cFN32AqmvW — E! News (@enews) October 12, 2013

2 /10

Lolita

Starred: Dominique Swain as Lolita

Turned down: Natalie Portman

Adrian Lyne’s adaptation of the controversial novel of Vladimir Nabokov originally planned to cast Natalie for the role. But at a tender age, Natalie refused the role stating there was a lot of exploitation out there. And she was unwilling to put her through this, even now too.

3 /10

Titanic

Starred: Kate Winslet as Rose

Turned down: Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow regrets turning down the role in the movie Titanic. Had she not done that, we would have witnessed her romancing with Leonardo. Given the 1997’s hit, the movie that is the highest-grossing of all time would have surely done justice to Gwyneth’s talent.

4 /10

Black Widow

Starred: Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

Turned down: Emily Blunt

Emily, at that time, was shooting for Gulliver’s Travel. Due to unavoidable shooting issues, the actress has to step away from MCU’s titular role of Natasha Romanoff. But now, as the Widow’s future in the saga is inching close to wrap-up, we still feel that worked out for best.

Emily Blunt explains why she turned down the role of MCU's #BlackWidow in Iron Man 2, saying she was already committed to doing the film, Gulliver's Travels. https://t.co/OkqgoxG7fd pic.twitter.com/Q8bY0sp4Tf — Screen Rant (@screenrant) May 15, 2021

5 /10

Wonder Woman

Starred: Gal Gadot as Diana

Turned down: Angelina Jolie

Jolie was the natural choice for the movie, all thanks to her action-packed Tomb Raider. But due to some unavoidable circumstances, the role was then offered to Gal. and the rest is history.

6 /10

Related: Wonder Woman Stunts Stunted Gal Gadot’s Body Forever

The Matrix

Starred: Keanu Reeves as Neo

Turned down: Will Smith

According to Will, the movie’s concept was difficult to pitch. And he admits had he taken up the role, he would have messed it up. He believes during those days; he was not a smart actor to let the movie be.

For years, fans of THE MATRIX have discussed the film through a trans lens. If you’ve heard the theory before or just learned about it, here’s a thread breaking down the trans allegory of the film, from trans writers and critics.



Welcome to the desert of the real. (thread) pic.twitter.com/XlgY8hAcNI — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 6, 2020

7 /10

Suicide Squad

Starred: Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag

The role juggled between a lot of actors, at first, it went to Tom hardy, then to Jake. These actors stepped away from the role due to their scheduling conflicts and finally, it was bagged by Joel. He did all the justice to the character of Rick.

Rick Flag: Mr. All American with a dark streak, played by my pal @joelkinnaman. As Joel was shooting a TV series we had to bend time & space to get him in the hefty role I had written for him. It was worth it. #TheSuicideSquad PS Thanks @forallmankind_ for helping us work it out. pic.twitter.com/0T5zO3dQ1H — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

8 /10

The Notebook

Starred: Ryan Gosling as Noah

Turned down: George Clooney

George was roped in to portray Noah. He was all pepped up but then refused at role at the last moment. Ryan played the part, and there is no denying, it would have been hard to imagine anyone else as Noah.

It still isn't over, George Clooney! The actor says he almost starred in Ryan Gosling's role in "The Notebook" and would've played a young Paul Newman https://t.co/GcYIWX6phi — TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 19, 2020

9 /10

Iron Man

Starred: Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark

Turned down: Tom Cruise

Robert was not always the first choice of the production house for Tony owing to his trail of questionable demeanor. But the director always had his image in mind when the movie got into the pipeline. There were a lot of persuasions involved to make this happen.

Tom Cruise as Iron Man?! Here's the major roles he turned down.

https://t.co/6IQIFVLTV7 pic.twitter.com/bSKRhH6QR6 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) October 12, 2020

10 /10

Forrest Gump

Starred: Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump

Turned down: John Travolta

John refused the role in this Oscar-winning movie in favor of Pulp Fiction that was an Oscar nominee too. Then Tom stepped in to kick start the lost hope of the movie, which worked out pretty amazing.

John Travolta as Forrest Gump. 27 Insane (But True) Early Versions of Famous Characters – http://t.co/FAc0VNQfe0 | pic.twitter.com/5zX3kPlepk — Cracked.com (@cracked) May 26, 2014

Let us know what do you think had these conflicts or repudiation not happened. Would have still connected with the iconic roles in movie as you have now?