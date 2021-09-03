7 Actors who turned down the iconic roles part 2

A successful movie that stirs the hearts-strings of the audience is often a concoction of an impeccable script and powerful character portrayal by the artists. The actors are shouldered with the burden of navigating a nascent and immature character of the film into a life-like version to which the masses could easily connect. And repeatedly in this chase, the actors often miss out on the opportunity of career-defining roles. Here is a rundown of actors who passed up the most iconic roles of the entertainment industry.

Watch: 10 Actors Who Quit Major Film Roles (And Why)

The Lord of the Rings

Starred: Ian McKellen as Gandalf

Turned Down: Sean Connery

After the commercial success of the iconic trilogy of Lord of the Rings, producers revealed their initial plan of casting Sean as Gandalf. Reportedly, they were ready to offer a pay-out of $10 million a film and 15% of box office earnings. Sadly, Connery turned down the role stating he didn’t understand the scripts.

Sean Connery dying is one of those things where it was going to happen one day, but for some reason you also thought maybe it actually wouldn't.



Thoughts with his friends and family. My favourite story is he turned down a role in Lord Of The Rings because "It made no sense." pic.twitter.com/T6FFZOf8R8 — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) October 31, 2020

The Dark Knight

Starred: Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent

Turned down: Matt Damon

Matt Damon has to heavy-heartedly pass up this compelling grey role in Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece. The actor stated he had a scheduling conflict with another simultaneous project of his at that time. Although he holds no harsh feeling because he believes once in a lifetime, one has to decline these opportunities for the greater good.

Funny Dark Knight Rises talks about Harvey dent as a hero, they make a holiday named after him and celebrate him every year. Dent was actually evil and did terrible things but the ruling elite lie about it(MOVIE). Like every guy who's praised in secular world is a Harvey dent pic.twitter.com/5YgkM5TK0u — 1-800-doctorb (@DachshundObese) September 2, 2021

American Psycho

Starred: Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman

Turned down: Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo was originally cast for the film as he expressed his immense interest in this project. Lionsgate even released the press statement for the same. However, the actor exited from the movie due to creative differences with the director Oliver Stone. Although, another set of rumours mentioned DiCaprio’s exit due to Gloria Steinem’s crusade against the film.

Originally chosen to play the serial killer, Leonardo DiCaprio turned down this role which was later bagged by none other than 'The Dark Knight' aka Christian Bale!#LeonardoDiCaprio #ChristianBale #TheDarkKnight pic.twitter.com/GW3mjxzbNb — Movies Now (@moviesnowtv) February 1, 2020

Indiana Jones

Starred: Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Turned down: Tom Selleck

Initially, the iconic role of Jones was offered to Tom but the actor revealed due to contractual conflicts he decided to opt out of the film. At that time, he was working on the Magnum P.I. project and the shooting clashes gave the remaining nudge.

"Unless you treat failure as part of the journey, you're never going to get anywhere."



Happy birthday to Tom Selleck. He was offered the role of Indiana Jones but turned it down as it would have put the 'Magnum P.I.' crew out of work. A class act.

– Jamie pic.twitter.com/ZHyoRFcrsK — Last Exit To Nowhere (@LASTEXITshirts) January 29, 2021

La La Land

Starred: Emma Stones as Mia

Turned down: Emma Watson

When the offer of the Oscar-nominated La La Land was offered to Watson, she had already taken the plunge and charted her commitment to the movie Beauty and the Beast. In an interview with SiriusXM Town Hall, she recalls, that she had tons of practice sessions lined up on horse-riding, singing, dancing, and much more for the preparation of the role of Belle. And due to a paucity of time, she refused the role in LLL.

Emma Watson passed on 'La La Land' to make 'Beauty and the Beast.' Ryan Gosling passed on 'Beauty and the Beast' to make 'La La Land.' pic.twitter.com/VwdXPDsUNl — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) January 9, 2017

Harry Potter

Starred: Michael Gambon as Dumbledore (Part3-8)

Turned down: Ian McKellen

After Richard Harris’s demise, Ian was approached to play the character from part 3 onwards but he refused. According to him, in his BBC 2017 interview, he stated that he could not take over the part of which the original actor would have never approved of. Reportedly, Harris once quoted Ian as “Technically brilliant, but passionless”

Here's why Ian McKellen turned down the role of Dumbledore in Harry Potter…https://t.co/GNnBhWBVzk pic.twitter.com/SXkKkM2h3z — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) April 4, 2017

Star Wars

Starred: Harrison Ford as Han Solo

Turned Down: Al Pacino

In 2014, Al Pacino revealed to MTV that after the box office success of The Godfather, he was offered plenty of roles. More importantly, many a time the roles offered were not right for him. And one such role was of Han Solo in the Star Wars saga. Stating this reason, the actor decided to turn away from the role.

Al Pacino turned down the role of Han Solo in 'Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope'. pic.twitter.com/8E656DLHNS — The Film Facts (@The_FilmFacts) February 22, 2014

Let us know how do you feel about these swaps. And have you connected with the character the same way had the things panned out for the intended cast?