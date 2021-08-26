7 Actresses Who Took A Dig At Widening Gender Pay Gap

The gender pay gap is one such social issue that is deeply rooted in every industry. Unsurprisingly, the entertainment industry is no exception to it. While many actresses fear red flagging this issue out of severe consequences in the future. Many fearless artists have time and again taken a jibe to bring the issue to the radar. What is daunting though is that we are still talking about it in the year 2021 when this should have been an archaic concern. Nonetheless, here is the list of seven actresses who took a dig at wage discrimination.

Watch: Anna Kendrick, Gwyneth Paltrow talk pay Gap in Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence

In 2014, Academy award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed the huge pay gap with her and American Hustle male co-stars. Though she did not voice the issue earlier but wrote a powerful letter titled “Why Do I Make Less Than My Male Co‑Stars?” for Lena Dunham‘s Lenny. In it, Lawrence wrote:

I didn’t want to seem ‘difficult’ or ‘spoiled.’ At the time, that seemed like a fine idea, until I saw the payroll on the Internet and realized every man I was working with definitely didn’t worry about being ‘difficult’ or ‘spoiled.’

Jennifer Lawrence is finally coming back to us on Christmas Eve! #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/6t3rzsDAlg — Jennifer Lawrence Updates (@JenniferUpdates) August 23, 2021

Charlize Theron

Snow White and the Huntsman’s Actress Charlie on noticing pay discrimination reportedly negotiated a $10 million paycheck at par with co-star Chris Hemsworth. For her, it was a swift ride which may not be the case with everybody. She shares with Elle UK,

“I have to give them credit because once I asked, they said yes. They did not fight it. And maybe that’s the message: That we just need to put our foot down.”

Emma Watson

The founder of HeForShe advocates gender equality in every facet of life. In 2014, she gave an influential speech at United Nation when she launched this initiative. She also highlights that it is the responsibility of both genders to solve inequality.

Natalie Portman

2011’s No Strings Attached was one of the box office’s smash hits but it was disheartening when Natalie revealed that she earned one-third of what her co-star Ashton Kutcher received. She also emphasized that in all other industry women make 80 cents to the dollar. However, in Hollywood, the ratio diminishes to 30 cents the dollar.

A New Miss Dior Campaign is Coming and a Great New Photo From It Is Already Here 👉https://t.co/Gq5oTqeITP pic.twitter.com/PkYtvm49Bi — NataliePortman.com (@natpdotcom) August 18, 2021

Jessica Chastain

In her role for “The Martian”, Jessica was paid about $1.75 million while Matt Damon reportedly earned $25 million. This discrepancy was something not new to her, in fact, many a time she turned down “something huge” as she was not compensated equally. She shares,

“I remember afterward I was like, ‘What did I do? Maybe it was a mistake.’ But it wasn’t, because everyone in the studio system heard what I did,”

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of 🌆💖 pic.twitter.com/WntLxRY7B3 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 21, 2021

Robin Wright

In Netflix’s House of Cards Robin was earning $420,000 million compared to Kevin Spacey who was compensated $500,000 million. Though this did not fall into place by itself, Wright negotiated for it. She told the executives “You better pay me or I’m going to go public.”

In celebration of #InternationalWomensDay I'm joining @DonorDirectAction an initiative of the Sisterhood is Global Institute to support women's rights activists around the world! Help spread the word! Join us and get yours at https://t.co/DHTvkm2rR2 #SisterhoodIsGlobal pic.twitter.com/0GkU6WeqBh — Robin Wright (@RealRobinWright) March 8, 2021

Claire Foy

Claire essayed the role of Queen Elizabeth in the blockbuster TV series “The Crown”. When she learned about the pay gap she felt the revelation was embarrassing. However, some days Left Bank Pictures (the entity responsible for budgeting and salaries) issued an apology, and Foy was paid $275,000 million more for her role.

The site has been updated with over 2000 HD screencaptures of #ClaireFoy in the 2018 psychological horror “Unsane”

📸 https://t.co/RWRggFofJK pic.twitter.com/DKpHElDg10 — Claire Foy Source (@ClaireFoySource) June 9, 2021

Undoubtedly, in the limelight of glamour often the poignant issues get buried deep. Smashing this kind of patriarchy will require amplifying voices from both the sex than just women.