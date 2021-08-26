7 Actresses Who Took A Dig At Widening Gender Pay Gap

The gender pay gap is one such social issue that is deeply rooted in every industry. Unsurprisingly, the entertainment industry is no exception to it. While many actresses fear red flagging this issue out of severe consequences in the future. Many fearless artists have time and again taken a jibe to bring the issue to the radar. What is daunting though is that we are still talking about it in the year 2021 when this should have been an archaic concern. Nonetheless, here is the list of seven actresses who took a dig at wage discrimination.
Jennifer Lawrence
In 2014, Academy award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed the huge pay gap with her and American Hustle male co-stars. Though she did not voice the issue earlier but wrote a powerful letter titled “Why Do I Make Less Than My Male Co‑Stars?” for Lena Dunham‘s Lenny. In it, Lawrence wrote:
I didn’t want to seem ‘difficult’ or ‘spoiled.’ At the time, that seemed like a fine idea, until I saw the payroll on the Internet and realized every man I was working with definitely didn’t worry about being ‘difficult’ or ‘spoiled.’
Charlize Theron
Snow White and the Huntsman’s Actress Charlie on noticing pay discrimination reportedly negotiated a $10 million paycheck at par with co-star Chris Hemsworth. For her, it was a swift ride which may not be the case with everybody. She shares with Elle UK,
“I have to give them credit because once I asked, they said yes. They did not fight it. And maybe that’s the message: That we just need to put our foot down.”
Emma Watson
The founder of HeForShe advocates gender equality in every facet of life. In 2014, she gave an influential speech at United Nation when she launched this initiative. She also highlights that it is the responsibility of both genders to solve inequality.
Natalie Portman
2011’s No Strings Attached was one of the box office’s smash hits but it was disheartening when Natalie revealed that she earned one-third of what her co-star Ashton Kutcher received. She also emphasized that in all other industry women make 80 cents to the dollar. However, in Hollywood, the ratio diminishes to 30 cents the dollar.
Jessica Chastain
In her role for “The Martian”, Jessica was paid about $1.75 million while Matt Damon reportedly earned $25 million. This discrepancy was something not new to her, in fact, many a time she turned down “something huge” as she was not compensated equally. She shares,
“I remember afterward I was like, ‘What did I do? Maybe it was a mistake.’ But it wasn’t, because everyone in the studio system heard what I did,”
Robin Wright
In Netflix’s House of Cards Robin was earning $420,000 million compared to Kevin Spacey who was compensated $500,000 million. Though this did not fall into place by itself, Wright negotiated for it. She told the executives “You better pay me or I’m going to go public.”
Claire Foy
Claire essayed the role of Queen Elizabeth in the blockbuster TV series “The Crown”. When she learned about the pay gap she felt the revelation was embarrassing. However, some days Left Bank Pictures (the entity responsible for budgeting and salaries) issued an apology, and Foy was paid $275,000 million more for her role.
Undoubtedly, in the limelight of glamour often the poignant issues get buried deep. Smashing this kind of patriarchy will require amplifying voices from both the sex than just women.