The 11 Richest Celebrities In The World 2021

From actors to rappers, from Oprah Winfrey to Kanye West, from David Copperfield to J.K.Rowling, this list has it all! Not just professional prowess, these richest celebrities of 2021 are at top of their money game too. They sure do know how to convert talent to money! Let’s take a dig into the richest celebrities list for 2021, and find out who’s the richest celebrity of them all!

Some would argue that the entertainment industry can make deserving talent rich overnight. However, reaching the billionaire status takes a whole different grind. And this is what these 11 richest celebrities of 2021 taught us. Not confining to the traditional paycheck that global icons earn through their gigs, music and movie releases, concerts and tours, these stars have brought entrepreneurship and investment under their umbrella of money streams.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities Of 2021



There’s a lot of inspiration to draw and lessons to learn from the richest celebrities of 2021. So, let’s jump straight to the list.

11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 — Glamour And Grind

1 /11

George Lucas

Net worth: $10 billion

Profession: Film Producer, Film director, Screenwriter, Cinematographer, Film Editor, Entrepreneur, Actor, Television Producer

Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.

The creator of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchise, George Lucas is the richest person in the entire entertainment industry. Apart from the global box office ticket sales of the two franchise that amount to a whopping $12 billion, the major portion of Lucas’ earnings comes from his production company Lucasfilm, and the technical effects company Industrial Light and Magic.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 | George Lucas



Disney bought the rights to the Star Wars franchise from George Lucas in 2012 for $2.21 billion in cash and 37 million shares (37,076,679) of stocks. With bi-annual dividends by Disney on these shares, Lucas earns around $64 million per year.

The American director, writer, producer and businessman is the signatory of “Giving Pledge” meaning that Hollywood’s one man army would donate half of his wealth by the time he is on his death bed.

2 /11

Steven Spielberg

Net Worth: $8 billion

Profession: Film Producer, Film director, Screenwriter, Entrepreneur, Television Producer, Actor, Film Editor, Television Director, Businessperson

People have forgotten how to tell a story. Stories don’t have a middle or an end any more. They usually have a beginning that never stops beginning.

The second richest celebrity of 2021, Steven Spielberg is another revered name of Hollywood boasting of movies like ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’, ‘Jaws’, and more. The major source of Spielberg’s income comes through the back-end points of his film collections in box office. One such most profitable deal was in 1993, ‘Jurassic Park‘ which generated $250 million in payday for the star.

The legendary director and screenwriter also boasts of 2% stake in the gross ticket sales of the Universal Park. However, the real and first biggest launchpad in his career was the movie ‘Jaws’ which was watched by 67% of Americans.

Spielberg has produced more than 100 feature films that gross to more than $25 billion together.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 | Steven Spielberg

3 /11

Oprah Winfrey

Net Worth: $3.5 billion

Profession: Entrepreneur, Media Personality, Philanthropist

The great courageous act that we must all do, is to have the courage to step out of our history and past so that we can live our dreams.

The richest self-made woman of the U.S., Oprah Winfrey’s success story needs no introduction. In the last 25 years, her iconic talk show, ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ has amassed her billions in net worth. It was in 2000 that Oprah became a billionaire for the first time ever. She also owns her cable channel named “OWN” that she launched in 2011.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 | Oprah Winfrey



Her diversified media network earns Winfrey a fat check of $315 million per year. Apart from the entrepreneurship, Oprah has also acted in movies like 1985’s ‘The Color Purple’, 1998’s ‘Beloved’, 2013’s ‘The Butler’, and 2014’s ‘Selma’.

RELATED: 7 Actresses Who Took A Dig At Widening Gender Pay Gap

4 /11

Kanye West

Net worth: $6.6 billion

Profession: Rapper, Record Producer, and Fashion Designer

Keep your nose out the sky, keep your heart to god, and keep your face to the raising sun.

Kanye West is the third richest self made Black American in history and the third richest celebrity in 2021. With more than $100 million in earning every year in recent years, Kanye earns through his record releases, music catalog, Yeezy-Adidas brand collaboration, and endorsements. West’s career took a dramatic turn with his 2004 release, ‘The College Dropout’ and his entire music catalog is worth $110 million.

With a total of 21 wins out of 69 Grammy nominations, West soared to a new success with his shoe collaboration with Nike in 2009 – Air Yeezys sneaker that were first ever non-athletic deal of the brand.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 | Kanye West



The latest and a massive portion of West’s net worth is composed of royalties from his fashion apparel brand Yeezy, which amounts to more than $1.1 billion per year. Endorsements are another significant contributor to Kanye West’s net worth – the most iconic being the one with GAP, that is worth $1 billion.

5 /11

Jami Gertz

Net Worth: $3 billion

Profession: Actor and Film Producer

Being a Hot Mom means being respected as a mom and a woman. And, the key to being a Hot Mom is having a sense of humor about yourself and all the crazy situations that arise.

With a successful acting career, a sport team, and various investments, Gertz is one of the richest celebrities in 2021. Apart from her acting career, her marriage to LA based billionaire Tony Ressler is another reason for the massive fortune. She has worked in iconic 80’s ‘Square Pegs’, ‘Different Strokes’, ‘The Facts of Life’, ‘Family Ties’, and ‘Dreams’. Her latest stint was the guest appearance in the show ‘Modern Family‘.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 | Jami Gertz



Jamie and husband Tony together own the Atlanta Hawks NBA team and a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

6 /11

Jay Z

Net Worth: $1.3 billion

Profession: Rapper and Producer

I’m a hustler, baby; I sell water to a well!

Hip-hop’s first billionaire and the richest rapper of all time, Jay Z has pioneered several entrepreneurial streams on top of his successful career, making him one of the richest celebrities of 2021. Before taking a plunge into investment, Jay Z earned a staggering $750 million through his music career.

Apart from owning stakes in SpaceX, Oatly, Ethos, Uber and Sweetgreen, Z’s also owned luxury champagne brand Armand de Brignac 50% of which he sold to LVMH in February. The deal amounts to a whopping $640 million.

Before being signed and reaching the heights of success, Jay-Z used to sell his records from the trunk of his car. Today, the billionaire rapper holds record for highest number one albums by a solo artist on the U.S. Billboard 200 with 14.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 | Jay Z

Also Read: Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Roles

7 /11

Paul Maccartney

Net Worth: $1.2 billion

Profession: Singer and Musician

Why would I retire? Sit at home and watch TV? No thanks. I’d rather be out playing.

One of the most successful British musicians in the industry, Paul Maccartney has earned billions in net worth through his music catalog, tours, royalties and license fees. The British musician boasts of more than $100 million in real estate assets around the world.

Famous for being part of The Beatles, Maccartney earns millions in royalties and licensing fees through his publishing company MPL Communications that owns copyright of songs by the likes of Buddy Holly, Carl Perkins, etc.

Since the break up of The Beatles, Maccartney has released 22 studio pop albums and five classical albums.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 | Paul Maccartney

8 /11

J.K. Rowling

Net Worth: $1 billion

Profession: Writer, Film Producer

It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.

The British author of the widely successful series Harry Potter is world’s first author to amass $1 billion in net worth. After writing her first book as a struggling single mother, Rowling now earns an average of $50-$100 million every year through his varied income streams.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 | J.K. Rowling

The renowned British writer is also an acclaimed philanthropist. She has been reported to donate $150 million till date for charities and causes. She has also founded the Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic at the University of Edinburgh and funded it with $16 million in the initial phase.

Also Read: Uncanny Similarities Suggest Harry Potter Is JK Rowling’s Modern Take On Lord Krishna

9 /11

David Copperfield

Net Worth: $1 billion

Profession: Magician, Actor

Magicians are the people who began to use film as an illusion on stage.

The American illusionist David Copperfield is the wealthiest magician in the world with an average annual earnings worth $40-$60 million. On an average, Copperfield is reported to do roughly 515 shows every year at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

David is famous for his endeavours to preserve the history of magic and illusion, and opened International Museum and Library of the Conjuring Arts in Las Vegas, Nevada. Some of his famous stints include performance at the UNICEF benefits at the White House, role in the CBS series ‘The Crazy Ones’, in 2014, HBO mockumentary ‘7 Days In Hell’ in 2015 and voice-over for ‘The Simpsons‘.

He also co-produced ‘Now You See Me 2’ in 2016.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 David Copperfield

10 /11

Jerry Seinfeld

Net Worth: $950 million

Profession: Comedian and Actor

To me, if life boils down to one thing, it’s movement. To live is to keep moving.

World’s one of the most profitable sitcom, ‘Seinfeld‘ is Jerry Seinfeld’s major source of fortune of which he owns 15% of the back-end equity points. This syndication revenue has earned Jerry billion-dollars in earnings along with $500 million from Netflix in Sept 2019 from the acquisition of digital rights.

Seinfeld’s spending habits too scream lavish like his net worth. The American comedian is among world’s biggest private collectors of Porsche – more than 150 cars worth around $150 million. His real estate investments too spans across the entire U.S. worth multi-million.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 | Jerry Seinfeld

11 /11

Kylie Jenner

Net Worth: $700 million

Profession: Model, Entrepreneur

I like to have fun, I’m silly, and I keep the mood light.

The ‘Keeping Up With Kardashians‘ fame Kylie, went on to become one of the world’s most famous models and cosmetic entrepreneur. Kylie Jenner is a billionaire heartthrob of 21st century. The biggest chunk of Jenner’s multi-million fortune comes from her cosmetic line Kylie Cosmetics. She sold 51% of the company’s stakes to Coty Inc. in Sept 2019, worth $600 million.

DKODING | 11 Richest Celebrities of 2021 | Kylie Jenner

Between 2017 and 2018, Kylie’s net worth took a dramatic jump from a mere $50 million to $200 million. The figure reached $300-400 million mark by mid-2019, the credit for which goes to her cosmetic line’s valuation.

Although she has sold off majority of the stakes of Kylie Cosmetics, she continues to provide creative direction for product and marketing of the brand.

All of the above mentioned data and figures were reported in celebritynetworth.com