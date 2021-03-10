Wearables 2021 — 11 Best Smartwatches To Buy For Fitness And Work

Buying your first smartwatch? Or is it time to replace the current one? Here’s a list of the best smartwatches on the market that you can sport in 2021.

Wearables are taking over the other gadgets significantly. New age wearables are designed with smart sensors, which means they will play a vital role in the fitness and healthcare industries for the next decade. Implantable, smart jewellery, head-mounted displays, and smartwatches are a few emerging leaders in the wearables section.

A smartwatch can manage biometrics, activity level, and even monitor heart rates. Apple, Samsung, Fossil, and many other brands have created some stunning designs with a touchscreen interface and much more.

Let us look at some of the best smartwatches to buy in 2021:

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple watch series 6 is the best. Health features, a brighter screen, and a blood oxygen reader with some eye-catching colors are available with the Apple watch series 6. Faster charging, mobility metrics, sleep tracking, and an automatic handwashing timer make it fit for a post-pandemic life.

Your Apple Watch does a lot more than tell time.



Watch our video on YouTube for 10 helpful tips you should know:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Stylish, smart, most functional, and available in two different sizes – 41 mm and 45 mm. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 offers LTE variants. The rotating bezel enables an improved interface and lets you customize the display. The battery life is for two days and can track ECG. Increased music storage, Samsung pay, and some of the best fitness features are a part of the Galaxy Watch.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Sense is compatible with both iOS and Android. With a 40 mm size, attractive looks, and a six-day battery range makes it the most sensible buy. Fitbit Sense offers features that cover ECG tracking and blood oxygen reading, along with skin temperature and electrodermal activity tracking. An onboard GPS, AppStore, Alexa, and much more are a part of the deal, with a holistic approach towards your health.

You're exactly where you should be—doing twenty seconds of hypnotically calming breathwork. Find more stress management tools on Fitbit Sense.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Just like the name suggests, it is an excellent choice to track fitness. GPS, sleep and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and LTE are all a part of the offerings with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Visually appealing, Samsung Pay, Spotify, health features, and excellent battery life are the key takeaways.

Keep tabs on your stats and track your PBs in style with #GalaxyS21Plus 5G, #GalaxyBudsPro and #GalaxyWatchActive2 in Phantom Violet.

Apple Watch SE

Large screen, classic design, and app library are a few basic features of the Apple Watch SE. An excellent update of its predecessor Apple Watch 5 is good with speed and safety features. The LTE option enables a family setup. There is no Always-ON option, and the display is not bright enough. If these are not deal-breakers for you, then the Apple Watch SE is a great choice.

Apple Watch SE review: all the key smartwatch features for under $300

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3 is available in one size; it is swim-proof, monitors heart rate, and tracks sleep. The mid-range pricing with features like GPS and up to six days of battery life makes it a good choice. Location tracking, large display, and a curvier stylish design are a part of the deal. The health feature covers active zone minutes, fat burn tracking, cardio/ peak heart rates while exercising, making it a great buy if these are the features you would be considering.

Give your goals the green light. With a new multi-path sensor and PurePulse 2.0 algorithm, #FitbitVersa3 is locked and loaded with our most advanced heart rate technology.

Apple Watch 3

The Apple Watch 3 comes in two sizes – 38mm and 42 mm and the battery life ranges between eighteen to twenty-four hours. It is swim-proof and manages Apple Pay. GPS and heart monitoring are also available. Music streaming, faster Siri, and improved fitness tracking are available with the Apple Watch 3. Starting at $199, music, health features, Apple Pay, and Siri make it a complete package.

A look at calling, Apple Music and other cellular features on Apple Watch Series 3

Garmin Vivo Active 4

Garmin Vivo Active 4 offers up to seven days of battery life and is available in 40 mm and 45 mm sizes. The Garmin Pay (mobile payments), iOS and Android compatibility, swim-proof, and heart rate monitor is all a part of the offer. The music storage and two-button navigation are great. Blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep insights, and on-screen yoga workouts make it a great choice. The app installation process is slow, and occasional syncing issues may arise. If they are not a biggie for you, then this may be a good fit.

Every rep is a step in the right direction. The #Garmin #vivoactive4 keeps track of how far you've come.

📸: #Garmin Ambassador Troy Brooks pic.twitter.com/WeW9fRVOGc — Garmin Fitness (@GarminFitness) June 16, 2020

AmazFit Bip

With a 1.28 inch display, AmazFit Bip is compatible with both iOS and Android. AmazFit Bip does not offer LTE, mobile payments, and is not swim proof. Available in one size and with a battery life of up to forty-five days, GPS and heart rate monitoring are available. If payment compatibility and a few other modern features are not vital for you, then AmazFit Bip is easy on the pockets and eyes with its transflective color display.

The quest for the perfect health partner ends tomorrow. Are you ready to #InvestinU?

Amazfit Bip U with

Amazfit Bip U with

✨ Stress Monitoring

✨ Women Health Tracking

✨ SpO2 measurement

✨ 60+ sports modes

✨ 5 ATM Water Resistance

✨ Breathing training

✨1.43” HD Large TFT-LCD colour display pic.twitter.com/DIoOLTDCO1 — Amazfit India (@AmazfitIndia) October 15, 2020

Fossil Gen 5

Compatible with iOS and Android, Google Pay, the Fossil Gen 5 has eighteen hours of battery life. Available in one size (44 mm), it covers GPS, heart rate monitor, and is also swim-proof. The Fossil Gen 5 is available in a stainless steel frame and stylish looks. In comparison with the Samsung and apple versions might feel a bit limited. With no offline Spotify and fitness features, it may seem like it does not do a lot. But if you are looking for a wearable with simple features then this may be the one for you.

Polar M600 Sports Smartwatch

As the name suggests, the sports optimized version is powered by Android and offers features like heart rate monitoring, GPS, 24/7 fitness tracking, and stylish design. If you are on the lookout for one of the best smartwatches in 2021 that enables you to achieve your fitness goals, then the Polar M600 may be a great fit.

The Polar M600 sports smartwatch powered by Android Wear is available to buy at Sport Chek:

There is a wide range of choices if you are looking for smartwatches. An apple watch requires an iPhone, Wear OS works with both Android and iPhones. So, your favorite OS, size, stylish looks, price range, and health & fitness features are a few factors to consider when you are in the market to buy a cool smartwatch. Fossil, Moto, Skagen, Tag Heuer, Diesel, and a few other companies offer some of the best designs in smartwatches.