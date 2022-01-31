15 Hottest Upcoming Indian Unicorns 2022

Indian startup scenario seems unstoppable after eventful 2021. Watch out these promising upcoming unicorns in India in 2022.

2021 was the most eventful year for Indian startup scenario in the history. From Mindtickle to Nykka, the list of startup success story emerging from India is long and interesting. 42 startups in the year 2021 rose to unicorn level in the country from a record 18 industries- the highest after U.S. and China. These unicorns combined stood for market valuation of approximately $90 billion. However, this is not the end. The upcoming months are highly likely to witness another unicorn boom in India in 2022.

Market analysts have predicted that these numbers will spike further in the year 2022. According to PwC India, 50 Indian startups in 2022 exhibit potential to rise to unicorn level.

Who are these companies with the potential to climb up the $1 billion valuation benchmark and where they are right now? We will get to the list straight but first, some fundamental questions for comprehensive guide to the report-

What are unicorn startups?

A privately held startup is said to hit the unicorn status when it achieves valuation over $1 billion. The term was coined by venture capitalist Aileen Lee in 2013 believing that the figure is a rare status to achieve for companies hence, a unicorn.

How many unicorns are there in India?

As of Jan 20, 2022, there are total 81 unicorn companies in India with valuation above $1 billion. The total market cap of these 81 unicorns stand at $274 billion. 44 out of these unicorns joined the list last year in 2021.

Which is the highest valued unicorn in India?

India’s biggest unicorn ever is One97 Communication (Paytm) which currently stands at the market cap of around $11.2 billion. The company touched the valuation worth $19.9 billion after its issue in 2021, however, suffered a massive plunge due to overvaluation.

Is Nykaa a unicorn?

Nykaa’s success story needs no introduction. The online beauty and fashion ecommerce company emerged as India’s one of the most successful startups in 2021. The company was seed funded entirely by its founder Falguni Nayar and her husband Sanjay Nayar.

Now that we have discussed some of the widely asked questions about Indian unicorns, it is time to present the list of 15 startups that are winning the race to billion dollar valuation.

We have DKODED — 15 most promising — upcoming unicorns of 2022 in India on the basis of four parameters:

Idea that is solving problems for the millions

Business model

People

Funding and finances

Trust of its users

Having said that, here is the list of 15 most promising upcoming unicorns in India in 2022:

Rank Companies Valuation (MN) 1 Purplle $500 2 Freshtohome $244 3 Dunzo $300 4 Shadowfax $219 (2019) 5 ShipRocket $953 6 GreyOrange $500 (2018) 7 Clear (Clear Tax) $800 8 Jupiter $711 9 Smallcase $200 10 OneCard $720 11 Rapido $250 12 Ultraviolette $200 13 Perfios Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. $150 14 Exotel $132 15 AgniKul Cosmos $35 DKODING | Most Promising Upcoming Unicorns in India 2022

15 Upcoming Unicorns In India to Watch Out For In 2022

Ecommerce

1 /15

Purplle.com

Online marketplace for beauty and personal care products. Apart from the wide range of beauty and wellness products loved by the Indian customers, the company is also exclusive distributor of international makeup brands.

Current Valuation: $500 million

$500 million Founded in: 2011, Mumbai

2011, Mumbai Founded by: Manish Taneja, Rahul Dash

Manish Taneja, Rahul Dash Monthly active users: Around 4 million in India

2 /15

Freshtohome

Online store for poultry, meat and seafood. In 2020, the company secured the biggest ever series C funding deal in ecommerce industry amounting to $121 million.

The company buys directly from poultry farmers and fishermen and store the stock in cold chain between 0-5 degree Celsius.

Current Valuation: $244 million

$244 million Founded in: 2011

2011 Founded by: Shan Kadavil

Shan Kadavil Monthly active users: 1.2 million in 2020

3 /15

Dunzo

Grocery and essential items online ecommerce and delivery platform. The company actually started as a small WhatsApp group on July 2014 created by Kabeer Biswas and later converted to a hyperlocal delivery app. Dunzo is the first ever Indian startup Google has directly invested in for $12 million.

Current valuation: $300 million

$300 million Founded in: 2014

2014 Founded by: Kabeer Biswas, Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri and Mukund Jha

Kabeer Biswas, Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri and Mukund Jha Monthly active users: Approx 1 million orders every moth.

Ecommerce Support Services

4 /15

Shadowfax

On-demand logistic service provider to businesses. After its profitable inception in 2015 with strong business model, the company also announced its $5 million ESOP buyback plan in 2020.

Current valuation: $219 million in 2019

$219 million in 2019 Founded in: 2015

2015 Founded by: Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Praharsh Chandra, Gaurav Jaithliya

Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Praharsh Chandra, Gaurav Jaithliya Revenues for FY2021: Rs. 464 crore.

5 /15

ShipRocket

Logistics software for businesses offering automated shipping solutions. The revenue model of the company incorporates commission on every shipment, subscription license fees and value added services like packaging, transactions, etc.

Current valuation: $953 million

$953 million Founded in: 2012

2012 Founded by: Saahil Goel, Gautam Kapoor, Vishesh Khurana

Saahil Goel, Gautam Kapoor, Vishesh Khurana Revenues for FY2021: $49.7 million

6 /15

GreyOrange

AI led warehouse automation service provider. Competing with major players around the world, GreyOrange’s robotically operated warehouses are as big as Amazon and Alibaba’s.

Current valuation: $500 million in 2018

$500 million in 2018 Founded in : 2011

: 2011 Founded by: Akash Gupta, Samay Kohli, Wolfgang Hoeltgen

Akash Gupta, Samay Kohli, Wolfgang Hoeltgen Revenues for FY2019: $47.3 million

Fintech

7 /15

Clear (Clear Tax)

Digital financial service provider. After inception in 2011, the company was bootstrapped for three years, surviving on negligible revenue according to the founders.

Current valuation: $800 million

$800 million Founded in: 2011

2011 Founded by: Archit Gupta, Srivatsan Chari, Ankit Solanki, Raja Ram Gupta

Archit Gupta, Srivatsan Chari, Ankit Solanki, Raja Ram Gupta Active Users: 5 million

8 /15

Jupiter

Digital banking platform. Founder Jitendra Gupta earlier founded Citrus Pay that was acquired by PayU for $130 million in 2016. With the neobanking platform Jupiter, Gupta aims to disrupt the traditional banking industry of the country.

Current Valuation: $711 million

$711 million Founded in: 2019

2019 Founded by: Jitendra Gupta

Jitendra Gupta Active Users: 500,000

9 /15

Smallcase

Investment and wealth management platform. The company raised $40 million in series C funding round from the likes of Amazon and Premji Invest in August 2021.

Current valuation: $200 million

$200 million Founded in: 2015

2015 Founded by: Vasanth Kamath, Anugrah Shrivastava, Rohan Gupta

Vasanth Kamath, Anugrah Shrivastava, Rohan Gupta Active million: 3.2 million

10 /15

OneCard

Mobile-first smart metal credit card company. The platform targets the millennials by allowing them to exercise full control over their credit card- spending, payments, limits, rewards, etc.

Current valuation: $720 million

$720 million Founded in: 2004

2004 Founded by: Anurag Sinha

Anurag Sinha Active Users: 2 million

Mobility Space

11 /15

Rapido

Bike and taxi aggregator and logistic service provider. The revenue model of the company relies on bridging the utility gap between rider and captains and charges 20% commission on the total fare.

Current valuation: $250 million

$250 million Founded in: 2015

2015 Founded by: Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli

Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli Active users: 15 million

12 /15

Ultraviolette

Mobility and energy infrastructure provider. In 2019, the company released F77 sport bike segment with an acceleration of 0-60 kmph and 150 km range on single charge.

Current valuation: $200 million

$200 million Founded in: 2015

2015 Founded by: Niraj Rajmohan

Niraj Rajmohan Active Users: Not available

Cloud and Data Solutions

13 /15

Perfios Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Data solution provider for wealth management and lending firms. Based out of Bangalore, Perfios provides a 360 degree personal finance analyses to the users. It follows ad-based revenue model and provides freemium access to the users.

Current valuation: $150 million

$150 million Founded in: 2009

2009 Founded by: V.R. Govindaranjan, Debasish Chakraborty

V.R. Govindaranjan, Debasish Chakraborty Users: 500

14 /15

Exotel

Cloud communication service provider for businesses in India and Southeast Asia. The cloud telephony services of the company like Virtual number, Call Recording Software, SMS, Lead Assist, IVR, etc. are being used by a plethora of small and medium enterprises and startups.

Current valuation: $132 million

$132 million Founded in: 2011

2011 Founded by: Shivakumar Ganesan, Ishwar Sridharan, Siddharth Ramesh and Vijay Sharma

Shivakumar Ganesan, Ishwar Sridharan, Siddharth Ramesh and Vijay Sharma Users: 4,500

Spacetech

15 /15

AgniKul Cosmos

Indian aerospace manufacturer. In May 2021, the company raised $11 million in series A funding round shepherded by Mayfield India, a venture capital firm.