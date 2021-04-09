Teslas, Paganis & Bond Mobiles: Cars That Top Tech Billionaires Drive

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin might have made billions in the tech revolution – but they all have a modest and frugal choice when it comes to cars.

For us mere mortals the decision to buy a car is positioned around a set of parameters such as fuel economy, safety, price, how it handles, its reviews, reputation and reliability, even its impact on the environment. But what’s surprising is that these factors also seem to rule the decisions for the choice of cars among the world’s richest billionaires. Even though the mega-billionaires have piled on to their wealth, most of them have a very frugal taste in cars and it’s interesting to see their modest choices. Below is the list of the world’s top five young tech billionaires and their choice of wheels-

Jeff Bezos — worth $197 billion USD

The richest man ever to live on the face of this planet, Jeff Preston Bezos is the CEO and founder of the e-commerce website, Amazon and the space venture company, Blue Origin.

With a net worth of almost $200 Billion, one would expect Bezos to roam around in some flashy expensive armada of cars. But that is quite the contrary, it might come as an utter shock to you but Bezos chose a Honda Accord in 1997 and still drives a newer generation (2013 model) of the same car. On 60 Minutes, Bezos was asked why he loves this car. His response is as no-nonsense as it gets. Simply put: “This is a perfectly good car.” Prior to the Honda Accord, he used to drive a 1987 Chevrolet Blazer. This is a symbol of how Amazon operates because it shows Bezos doesn’t spend on things that are not important for the customer. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for a 2013 Honda Accord is US$22,000.

Elon Musk — worth $180 billion USD

One of the most appreciated car gurus – Elon Musk heads Tesla and has been known since long for his innovation in the automotive industry. He is also the founder and CEO of the biggest private space company, SpaceX. He has amassed huge wealth trailing only behind Bezos and has recently even unseated him for a brief moment when his net worth surged to a staggering $210 billion due to a massive rally in Tesla stocks by more than 400%.

As CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk’s choice of wheels won’t come as a huge surprise. Musk has revealed that he does have favorites and mostly drives the Tesla Model S Performance, which costs around $90,000. He also occasionally drives Tesla’s Model 3 Performance and Model X when he’s with his kids. In addition to driving Teslas, Musk also drives and owns a Ford Model T and a Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster. But perhaps his most impressive car is the 1976 Lotus Esprit submarine car, which was used in the 1977 James Bond movie film, “The Spy Who Loved Me,” which he bought at auction in London for $997,000.

Mark Zuckerberg — worth $110 billion USD

The technology entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Harvard University dropout- Mark Zuckerberg has been a permanent fixture on lists of the wealthiest, most influential and powerful people in the world since 2010. He leads Facebook today as its chairman and chief executive officer.

The Facebook founder and CEO is known for having a simple and modest Honda Fit (Jazz). He could easily be categorized as one of the most down-to-earth persons who do not flex his wealth at all. Zuckerberg has far from extravagant tastes when it comes to cars, clothes, and travel.

Apart from the Honda Fit he has been seen in a black Acura TSX, a Volkswagen hatchback, all of which are valued at or under $30,000. But he does have the Pagani Huayra, which is made by an Italian sports car brand and now costs around a cool $2.6 million.

Larry Page — worth $92 billion USD

A computer scientist and internet entrepreneur, best known as one of the co-founders of Google– Larry Page is currently the CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, where he is focused on emerging technology. He is among the top ten richest billionaires with a net worth in the ballpark of $100 billion.

However, Page is more conservative when it comes to car choices. He drives a humble (and eco-friendly) Toyota Prius the list price of which is US$23,770. He is also known to have an electric sports car, Tesla Roadster (US$200,000).

Sergey Brin — worth $88 billion USD

Russian-born Sergey Brin immigrated to the US at the mere age of six and eventually found himself at Stanford University to earn his Ph.D. in computer science, which is where he met Page. He co-founded Google with Page in 1998. Together, they invented Google’s PageRank algorithm, and in 2015 they created Alphabet, which includes Google, Nest, Calisco, and other entities. He is currently president of Alphabet and is the 10th-richest person in the world.

Brin also favours the frugal Toyota Prius for his everyday vehicle and just like the other co-founder of Google, he is also known to drive a Tesla Roadster. Page and Brin are also known to be investors in Elon Musk’s car company.