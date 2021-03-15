The balance of power at the King’s Landing of Techdom is shifting as popular emerging AI and Data companies collaborate to launch an alternative tech AI infrastructure to Big Tech. The move is already gaining popularity as AI’s “Rebel Alliance”.

About 20 individual AI startups have come together to create an alternative new AI Infrastructure named “Alliance”. The group will build software and hardware to support machine learning and other requirements as an alternative to Big Tech offerings. Tech companies like Algorithmia and Determined AI for deep learning along with the data monitoring startup Whylabs, and the data science company named Pachyderm will be joining the team for this project. Other members of the team include YData, Neu.ro, Fiddler, Arize, Valohai, New Relic, Tecton, Clear ML, Seldon, Maiot, Terminus DB, Superb AI, DAsHub, and Comet.

The partners of this AI alliance have raised $200 million for the project successfully.

All of the members at this project have the experience of working with tech giants in the past. For example, Dan Jeffries is an ML veteran from Red Hat while WhyLabs CEO Alessya Visnjic is an ML expert from Amazon. The experience of the partners of the project will surely be an advantage in the future, as they claim.

The rebel alliance takes flight against the empire in a battle for the future of #AI / #ML. https://t.co/QMSsRRofBu — Daniel Jeffries (@Dan_Jeffries1) February 24, 2021

Objectives of the Project

The project is initiated to provide an alternative from the Big Tech cloud service providers. This venture will be built as a small to medium-sized business in the AI sector, said Dan Jeffries. The chief tech evangelist at Pachyderm, Jeffries will be working as the director of this “Alliance”. They are aiming to “build an infrastructure to lock you in” as per the words of Jeffries.

The “Alliance” and its members are aiming to bring some new changes to this rapidly developing field. The modus operandi will be to highlight the best platforms and create better integration points. Alliance aims to offer better APIs and open standards for different components of a complete ML enterprise to interoperate smoothly. This will allow organizations to better plan deployments in AI and ML application stacks in the near future.

If you don't build and ethical #AI team you'll suffer worse down the line with lost customers, a nightmare in the media, a bad blow to the bottom line or worse. https://t.co/eqDrs56d7Q — Daniel Jeffries (@Dan_Jeffries1) December 20, 2020

Future of the Alliance

Members are planning to focus on forming several effective partnerships. These collaborations will see developers working on creating test software for integration, facilitating joint documentation, various tools, and frameworks. This AI alliance will rival the Open Source Neural Exchange (ONNX), which was created by Microsoft and Facebook in 2017. Their project will consider other open-source projects such as TensorFlow, MLFlow, and Apache Spark.

As Dan Jeffries has revealed in his previous statement, the venture plans to take on the already established tech giants. The rebel AI alliance against big tech can bring major changes in future, if successful in delivering what’s planned. It will also be able to set the ball rolling for technologies such as differential privacy and homomorphic encryption. These technologies will prove crucial to anonymize data sets and, hence, enhance user privacy protection.