Samsung’s Much Awaited Metaverse Debut Is Here — Flagship Store Now Live

Users on Decentraland can now check in to the first ever virtual store of Samsung in metaverse.

837 Washington Street, Manhattan, New York. This is the address where you can find the first ever metaverse store of Samsung in the world of AR. The electronic giant finally made its metaverse debut on Jan 6 with the the blockchain-powered metaverse, Decentraland.

The flagship 837 store is open for the users for a limited period of time and offers digital adventures through “Connectivity Theater and Sustainability Forest”. It also introduces users to the world of musical celebration in the form of “Customization Stage”.

Samsung said in a statement, “This is one of the largest brand land takeovers in the history of Decentraland.”

Welcome to #SamsungCity! #Samsung’s booth at #CES2022 is packed with innovations that bring its #TogetherForTomorrow vision to life. Take a peek into the exciting future that Samsung is showcasinghttps://t.co/eHfLQ49gyy pic.twitter.com/9q6cz6qPnd — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) January 7, 2022

What to expect from Samsung in Decentraland metaverse?

Connectivity Theater, Sustainability Forest and Customization Stage are the three highlights of Samsung’s debut on metaverse. Users can catch up Samsung news from the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) that is currently live and will end on Jan 8.

Another exciting offering by Samsung on Decentraland is Sustainability Forest which is launched in partnership with Veritree, a climate solutions platform. Samsung has aimed to plant two million trees in Madagascar by the end of first quarter of 2022. As an extension of the project, the company is also planting million trees on metaverse to offer one of a kind immersive nature’s experience for the users of Decentraland.

Samsung is also hosting a massive virtual celebration for the launch of its first metaverse flagship store. The dance party is being hosted by the producer and DJ, Gamma Vibes.

Inside the Samsung Flagship 837 store in Decentraland

Samsung’s first virtual store is an exact replica of its real store situated at 837 Washington Street in the Meatpacking District of New York, Manhattan. With its metaventure, the company is aiming at enhacing customer interaction that has suffered a massive plunge due to COVID-19.

While talking about the different experiences that the company offers and have been discussed above, it claims that the deal is one of the largest land acquisition in Decentraland so far.

The user avatar, on entering the virtual store of the company, would first be greeted by a virtual guide who will then escort the visitor to three interior sections- sustainability forest, customization stage and connectivity theater.

Opening a store in metaverse is not all. The South Korean technology giant is highly bullish on the blockchain technology. It recently also launched new smart TV range that integrates NFT.