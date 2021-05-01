Rapido Plugs Last-Mile Gaps For Essentials Deliveries In 8 Cities

Rapido has partnered with Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Delhivery, Grab, Xpressbees, and Udaan for last-mile essential delivery support.

Mobility startup Rapido is riding home essentials to customers of the e-commerce companies amid the slew of lockdowns and curfews across Indian cities struggling to get a grip on the brutal second Covid-19 wave. With infection spread at an all-time high, it is paramount for people to stay indoors. Keeping the household running needs regular buying of essential items which has been tough amid the fear of catching the Covid-19 virus and the government mandated restrictions on physical shops.

The e-commerce sector has been fulfilling this demand. However, a dearth of efficient last-mile delivery solutions has meant delay in supply chains. Rapido has decided to partner with food and essential delivery companies to plug vital supply chain gaps in 8 major cities. Proful Lall, VP, Corporate Affairs, Rapido said, “As the nation fights its worst-ever pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions have been put in place to ensure the safety of citizens across the nation. As one of the largest mobility services in the country, Rapido has partnered with Zomato, Swiggy, Big Basket, Delhivery, Grab, Xpressbees, and Udaan, to support them with last-mile connectivity and deliveries of essentials to the people staying or nursing at home. These partnerships are live across Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Guntur.”

Related: Distress Sale? Cleartrip To Use Flipkart’s Money To Disrupt The Travel Bubble

As per the company’s official statement, “Rapido is supporting these partners in the delivery of medicines, essential groceries, and food from restaurants, helping small-scale industries stock up their inventory and finding more ways of contributing to the fight against COVID-19.”

The bike taxi aggregator and logistics service provider with headquarters in Bangalore has “undertaken all necessary measures” for the safety of its riders and on ground Covid-19 warriors. Rapido operates in 75 cities across India.