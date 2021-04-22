5 Must-Watch Web Series For Entrepreneurs Seeking Inspiration

Entrepreneurs are always looking for some kind of inspiration in their life. There aren’t better ones available, either on TV or online.

A true entrepreneur never gives up no matter how difficult the circumstances are. These 5 works of entertainment bring out that law of corporate success to the fore.

In the last decade, many inspirational web series have come up, guiding and inspiring every budding entrepreneur.

While some are short, episode-based reality shows, others are entertaining sagas watched by some very famous entrepreneurs.

For last few years, many inspirational web series have come up related to startups and entrepreneurship that are guiding and inspiring every budding entrepreneur on their journey. Today we will talk about the five best business oriented web series that would definitely bring out the entrepreneur in you. These inspiring web series are short, entertaining and people are getting quite addicted of watching these series.

Top 5 Must-Watch TV & Web Series For Every Entrepreneur

TVF Pitchers

How can we not talk about TVF Pitchers when we are talking about inspirational web series of startups and entrepreneurs? This series primarily is a story of trials and tribulations for four young entrepreneurs who quit their jobs in order to pursue their start-up venture. The story revolves around four friends who have typical corporate desk jobs and decide to quit their stable jobs after a major twist happens.

Watch: TVF Pitchers – Official Trailer

The protagonist, in a drunken state, calls his boss and yells at him for not being given his due at work and resigns. However, his B-plans that were brewing for the past couple of months with his two best friends reached the final round of the NASSCOM start-up conclave. With this begins a series of breakdowns and setbacks in which the four friends rediscover what they really want in life.

They dodge investors trying to blindside them, create the perfect software, harbor ego-clashes and friendships. In short, everything that a first time start-up founder is bound to experience is shown in this series. With this the journey has an interesting set of ridiculously humorous one-liners and comic characters. This web series shows all challenges people face when they decide to start their own ventures.

First time entrepreneurs can learn a lot from TVF Pitchers.

Shark Tank

Shark Tank is a business-related reality TV show where entrepreneurs seek investments by displaying business presentations to a panel of five investors aka “sharks” who then choose whether to invest in their company as business partners. It is an unscripted TV show for entrepreneurs wherein enterprisers around the globe pitch their business model to a board of speculators and convince them to invest in their ideas.

Watch: The 5 Most Impressive Entrepreneurs on Shark Tank

So far, the shark tank has invested in many start-ups and gave billions of dollars as a return to investors. This series is apt for aspiring entrepreneurs for business ideas and can take notes on the product pitches.

StartUp

StartUp is a web drama series that tells a story about a group of collaborators in Miami who band together to develop a digital currency called GenCoin. This particular founding story is riddled with crime – from the fraudulently obtained funds that comprise of GenCorp’s seed money to the crooked FBI agent trying to get his own money back. This gritty drama series has a great ensemble cast featuring Adam Brody, Martin Freeman and others.

Watch: Start-up Launch Trailer

Dirty Money

Dirty Money is an incredibly gripping TV series that documents stories of corporate frauds, deep-rooted corruptions and crafted accountings. From crippling payday loans to cars that cheat emissions tests, this investigative series exposes audacious acts of single mindedness of corporate greed and corruption.

Watch: Dirty Money – Official Trailer

This show is a must watch for all the entrepreneurs who would want to know the unethical behavior of corporate entities trying to get away with anything when they think nobody’s looking.

Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley is an American satirical comedy web series that showcases the inner workings of life in the Silicon Valley. It is one of the famous motivational TV series for students based on start-ups and young entrepreneurs. The series focuses on six young men who founded a start-up company in Silicon Valley. Despite of all the tough competitions in the Mecca of the Business world, and in spite of all the setbacks and challenges, they just go on to fulfill their dreams.

Watch: Silicon Valley – Season 1: Official Trailer

The series documents that most qualified people who are likely to succeed in career are the least capable of handling success. This show is a must watch for all the entrepreneurs and start-up founders because it teaches a good lesson as to what it takes to convert a good idea into a profitable business. All the things that the protagonist of the series lacks such as level head, excellent negotiation skills, a supportive professional network and a trustworthy mentor can guide budding entrepreneurs.

