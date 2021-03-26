TECH & STARTUPS

Startup of Startups: How Meesho Paves The Way For SMBs To Kickstart Their Enterprise

Startup of Startups: How Meesho Paves The Way For Startups To Kickstart Their Enterprise
DKODING Studio
Shivangi Asthana
Shivangi Asthana

Education: Masters in Communication & Journalism, Mumbai University | Bachelor's in English literature, Hindu College, DU Shivangi has previously worked in the business news segment at Entrepreneur India and Thomson Reuters covering, news related to Mergers & Acquisitions, SME industry and businesses that disrupt the Indian economy. Reading non-fiction, dancing to classical songs, and listening to music from Coke studio is all that she needs to complete her day.

Previous Article
Hero Group Set To Disrupt The Indian EdTech Ecosystem
No Newer Articles