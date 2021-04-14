Did you hear what’s new and hot in town? It is the latest Xeon processor launched by Intel that enables a 5G network.

Highlights

New 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors combined with Intel Optane persistent memory and storage optimize workload across hybrid-cloud and intelligent edge applications.

It features a flexible architecture with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) that accelerates with Intel’s DL Boost technology.

It offers advanced security capabilities to protect data and application code with Intel Software Guard Extension (Intel® SGX) and Intel Crypto Acceleration.

The new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon processors are rapidly ramping. They have shipped more than 2 lakh units for revenue in the first quarter of 2021 with broad industry adoption across all market segments.

Once again, Intel has outperformed itself and introduced us to the highest performance data centre platform, which is optimized to power the industry’s broadest range of workloads. Be it involving AI, data-security or cloud, it has covered all the aspects under one umbrella. Being the provider of network silicon, Intel has delivered the most complete set of network technologies to transform the network and fosters the most proven ecosystem. This diversity had led the customers to have more choices that can accelerate time to deployment.

During the launch, Prakash Mallya, VP and MD – Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, Intel India, emphasized its need in tech-led India, “The future of technology is being shaped by several inflexions, including the proliferation of the cloud, AI, the rapid adoption of 5G and computing at the edge. As the pace of this digital disruption accelerates, Intel’s technology and leadership products are more critical than ever.”

Focussing on its diversity, Mallya mentioned, “Intel’s new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver flexible architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities that are essential in a world of workload diversification and growing complexity. Our robust ecosystem and broad portfolio of purpose-built solutions ensure customers can rapidly deploy Intel-based infrastructure optimized for the most demanding workloads.”

Meeting the Demand of New India

The latest 3rd Gen Intel processors deliver the AI performance, productivity and simplicity that enable customers to unlock more valuable insights from their data. It has in-built AI acceleration through the CPU being the data centre. This feature had not only made it more efficient but also provides extensive software optimizations and turnkey solutions, that makes it possible to infuse AI into every application from edge to network to cloud.

The latest hardware and software optimizations deliver 74 percent faster AI performance compared with the prior generation.

It will provide up to 1.5 times higher performance across a broad mix of 20 popular AI workloads versus AMD EPYC 7763 and up to 1.3 times higher performance on a broad mix of 20 popular AI workloads versus Nvidia A100 GPU.

Making it diverse, Intel has used the rise of the intelligent edge; network infrastructure and technology to evolve through 5G. The company has demonstrated that communications service providers can increase 5G UPF performance by up to 42 percent. Combined with Intel Ethernet 800 series adapters, they can deliver the performance; efficiency and trust for use cases that require low latency, including augmented reality, cloud-based gaming, discrete automation and even robotic-aided surgery.

Security is important for 5G networks, and Intel Software Guard Extensions integrated into the 3rd Gen Xeon processors enable secure channel setup and communication between the 5G control functions. Their built-in crypto acceleration can reduce the performance impact of full data encryption and increase the performance of encryption-intensive workloads. These processors are designed to support denser, size-constrained and ruggedized designs at the edge. Intel is now sampling these processors and working with customers and partners. This includes big players like, Cisco, for networking products for next-generation, RAN products that can serve higher capacity needs to the users.