3 Disruptive Consumer Tech Trends 2022

The consumer tech trends of 2022 are all set to change the way we interact, travel and live in our everyday lives. Buckle up for the onset of revolution.

The ever evolving world of technology has a lot to offer to the world in 2022. Every year, a whole lot of new tech advancements change the world a bit and lives of consumers irreversibly. Most of these tech trends are either upgrade of the existing technology that are lives are centered around or are inspired by our favorite inventions. The tech trends that will change lives in 2022 have also shown their glimpse to the world in 2021 already.

While there are plenty of tech trends that have endless offerings for the consumer market, their fundamentals and inspirations are, more or less, same. Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and cloud revolution are at the core of these tech trends while COVID led pandemic and climate change are common to their inspirations.

So what are the top 3 tech trends that are all set to disrupt consumers’ lives in 2022? Let’s dig straight into the list:

Tech Trends of 2022 That Will Disrupt Consumers’ Lives

Smart Robots For Your Home

2021 was the year when scientists and tech giants were relentlessly working on making domestic robots mainstream to consumers. 2022 is the year when people will actually be able to enjoy this luxury. And when we say domestic robots, we certainly don’t mean Siri and Roombas. Think of it like AI on wheel with a human like physical structure, following your commands at any given time of the day.

The commoditization of this consumer tech marvel will begin in 2022. Apart from lending a helping hand in domestic chores, these smart human-like robots will also be revolutionary in the field of education, retail, entertainment and more. This tech trend of 2022 can either be independently functioning electronic advancement or connected to home Wi-Fi networks.

Metaverse

The future of virtual and augmented reality has already caught fuel in 2021 and 2022 is going to be the year of metaverse.

While the entry of Meta (Facebook) in the equation lifted the hype all the way up, COVID outbreak and social distancing is at the core of this advancement. Virtual interaction among humans has asserted its value and immersive experience through personalized avatars is the way to go ahead.

Straight out of sci-fi movies, metaverse will enable people to meet, trade, live, shop, party, play and more, all inside the world of internet like they do in real life. Blockchain technology is the base of metaverse while NFTs are the building blocks. Almost any big brand you name is already on metaverse. From Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Marriot, Gucci, Vans to giant concerts by likes of Ariana Grande and the Playboy mansion, metaverse is slowly transitioning into the replica of world that we live in.

Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles aren’t new in the tech trends that are disrupting lives. However, 2022 is going to be the year when EVs will take over the conventional automobile industry. In 2021, Biden administration rolled out its plan to replace half of the vehicles on the roads of the U.S. with electric vehicles by 2030. As part of the goal, EV manufacturers are enjoying huge subsidies and other forms of administrative assistance.

As a lot of folks know, I’m a car guy. I’ve gotten a chance to drive some pretty incredible vehicles over the years, but I never could have imagined ones like the electric vehicle I took for a spin today.



The future is electric – and it will be made right here in America. pic.twitter.com/foX0ydM6mo — President Biden (@POTUS) November 18, 2021

Following the wave, major automobile companies are also turning towards EV productions- Ford Motor, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, etc. This is in addition to the companies like Tesla that are already leading the market in the direction of this tech trend.

The biproduct of this upcoming tech trend of 2022 is the flourishing EV charging network that will also see its light of dawn this year. At present, the biggest challenge to EV commoditization is the infrastructure of its charging. Companies like ChargePoint, Shell, ABB, RWE, Hyundai and others are already endeavoring to spread the charging network for EV throughout the world.