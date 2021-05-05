iPhone 12 Buyer’s Guide: 7 Models, Which One’s Tailormade For You?

Looking for your Apple upgrade has become even trickier in 2021 as each new iPhone 12 model comes with new variabilities hard to resist.

Highlights:

iPhone 12 range has covered it all, in most of the searches this phone ticks all the boxes off of your checklist.

Options you can go for are the standard iPhone 12, premium iPhone 12 Pro, the big iPhone 12 Pro Max and the tiny iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple doesn’t make as many phones as other companies but leverages existing models, perfecting and offering cutting-edge tech, which becomes industry standard.

More expensive than the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 makes up for that price hike with a wealth of new features that should prove useful in the coming months and years.

Features include future-proofing courtesy of 5G support and addition of Magsafe connectivity.

In 2021, when there are ‘seven’ amazing versions of the Apple iPhone, picking the right one has become increasingly difficult. When you are investing a huge amount of money, it becomes necessary to know all the features and usability. In 2020, Apple launched five new models of the iPhone in their diverse range. However, from last year onwards, the company has stopped giving headsets and a power adapter along with the device. They are promoting Airpods and Wireless chargers to be bought separately for better functionality and ease.

When Apple releases new iPhones, it reduces the price of its earlier models. So if you already have an iPhone and fancy getting a newer model then you can simply exchange it or trade the amount to buy a new one. It is advisable to buy and sell the iPhone at authorized and verified Apple stores only. This will enable you to get better deals and guaranteed original products.

What to keep in mind when choosing the best iPhone that suits you?

The best way to determine the iPhone that suits you in 2021 is through the features and capabilities that matter most to you. You should look for a model with a larger screen in case you are biased towards battery life since bigger batteries have a larger screen size. If you’re basing a purchase on camera quality, the top-tier Pro variants are the best recommendations. Owing to the triple-lens designs, it lets you capture multiple perspectives, from zoomed-out ultra wide-angle images to shallow depth-of-field portraits.

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro. Matte Finish. Green, Space Grey, White and Gold.Triple-lens camera confirmed! #AppelEvent pic.twitter.com/2wbWEl8JYs — Brian Tong (@briantong) September 10, 2019

Why iPhone 12 Pro is gaining the most traction?

The answer to this is simple. Apple hasn’t held much back with the iPhone 12 Pro. Like other models in the iPhone 12 family, this handset runs on an A14 Bionic which is the fastest mobile processor tested. This offers compatibility with 5G, no matter what kind of network a wireless carrier has built. The iPhone 12 Pro also has a RAM boost up to 6GB from 4GB and that’s sure to help you get the most from whatever you’re doing on your phone.

Apple's new iPhone 12 models are coming with a new 5-nanometer A14 Bionic chip with more than 11.8 billion transistors. The new chip has six CPU cores, including two high-performance cores. Apple says the chip is 50% faster than any other smartphone chip. pic.twitter.com/p8XbqcJcv3 — Dean Takahashi (@deantak) October 13, 2020

For a Compact iPhone:

Look no further than the iPhone 12 mini if your choice of the best suited Apple device in 2021 revolves around compactness. It’s the smallest phone Apple makes but it doesn’t skimp on features. It has the same A14 processor as similar to other iPhone 12 models. It also offers 5G connectivity, which supports all flavours of the faster networking standard.

The Best Camera:

Even though the user-facing camera on all three iPhone 11 models may be the same, but the back cameras are pretty different. All three iPhone 11 models offer a 12-megapixel resolution, only the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max offer wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto lenses, optical zoom and optical image stabilization. They’re also remarkably good in challenging lighting scenarios, like when shooting in a dimly lit indoor space, or during outdoors at night.

Watch: iPhone 11 Pro flexes its camera as the best in the market

Affordability:

If affordability is what best defines your needs in 2021, the iPhone XR comes handy. This model is similar to iPhone 11’s key features in many ways. It supports the same Face ID, the same wireless charging options, and other features. Until and unless you need the latest, top of the line features, the XR delivers a lot of what makes the 11 great, but at a lower price.

@raywongy has tried out the iPhone XR and he liked it. And not only because of its low price. Read the review here. https://t.co/NH3QBjAXrP — Stan Schroeder (@franticnews) October 23, 2018

Storage:

Deciding based on the memory in a phone is one of the most crucial and important aspects as in Apple phones all the price varies as and how you go about changing the storage capacity. If you’re getting any of the lower-cost models, do your best to get 128GB instead of 64GB. For the Pro models, which can go up to 512GB, the jump from 256GB to 512GB is quite expensive, almost double the price. For the ones, who run their professional and personal work around phone only, this extra RAM will take them a long way, but for others 256GB is good enough.