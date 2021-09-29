Best Apps For Transcribing Lectures And Converting Speech To Text

Block notebooks, coloured markers, and stickers are still popular. And every student has a device with which he or she can translate an audio recording into text and get a detailed, well-designed lecture. Is it worth writing notes at all, or has progress reached the sphere of education?

A5: Speech to text as well as text to speech features help all student access curriculum #PatinsIcam — Paige West (@PaigeLeighWest) September 29, 2021

Why are handwritten lectures not the best option?

Since childhood we are taught that you have to write by hand so that you can memorize things better, you can think about what you have written, you can highlight all the important things. And thus, and the notes at university should also be written in a notebook. Is it so? After all, at school and university little different conditions.

The usual notebook with notes – a letter in every line, incomprehensible handwriting, and a huge number of abbreviations. On the Internet, there are often pictures of perfectly designed lectures. With the division into columns, diagrams, color-coded formulas, and definitions. But let’s be honest – even the most responsible student will not be able to do this for a quick dictation. This means that for clarity and convenience you will have to rewrite all the material (if you can understand what you have written).

If the teacher is in too much of a hurry, you may not have time to take notes. It is good if you know how to quickly throw out unnecessary metaphors. But if you have no such experience, you will have to sacrifice the endings of phrases, or even entire paragraphs.

If the teacher made a mistake a little earlier, even the neatest notebook will turn into a mess of blunders and corrections (although in the case of rewriting it is not so terrible). In technical disciplines with formulas and problems, such corrections simply will not leave a chance to make something out.

And, most importantly, handwriting often suffers when you increase your writing speed. You can use shorthand techniques, but the more you write, the sloppier the lines get. Which means that someday your notes will be meaningless: what good will they be if you can’t read anything? By the way, if you cannot understand the lecture you have written, it could affect your study in a bad way. But if this situation has already happened to you, use do my homework for me service. They fix all the situation and do your assignments very fast.

All this can be avoided by using modern technology instead of manual recording. Any smartphone will allow you to translate the sound into the text after recording on a dictaphone.

Apps that allow you to convert audio to text

To convert audio to text in a lecture, you must first make a recording of the class. On the technical side, there is no problem – a microphone on will help to record everything that happens in good quality. But on the legal side, there can be a problem.

In a public place, you have every right to make audio and video recordings (the law does not even require a warning about this). But it’s better to tell the teacher that you’re going to turn on the recorder, to translate the audio recording into the text of the lecture. Usually, this does not cause questions, but the reaction may be different.

You have the right to distribute the recording you have received as long as it does not reveal any personal information. If in the middle of the lecture the teacher gets distracted and starts to tell an interesting incident from his life – this piece will have to be removed. Well, if it was not in your plans to share the audio you got with your classmates and junior students, feel free to leave the whole recording.

Video Credits: TechWiser

So, you have the recording in hand – it’s time to convert the audio into text. There are several programs with this function: they differ in quality, length of supported recordings, and, of course, the cost. Let’s review the most popular ones.

Google Docs

The easiest and most accessible online voice typing service. Google recognizes text spoken in real-time – it can’t work directly with files. But there’s a trick – if you run its online audio-to-text converter and turn on a video or audio recording near the microphone, text recognition will start. Try not to make any noise at this time, otherwise, you can degrade the sound quality and the translation will not be as accurate.

Here's a short thread on some (mostly) free tools/hacks that I've found useful



Feel free to contribute and share if you find it helpful.



1. Google Docs has a speech to text function. Great if you are taking minutes in a meeting or interviewing someone. pic.twitter.com/Lcg3GDTmgS — Mark Rofe 🎄 (@iamrofe) March 22, 2021

Speechpad

A browser add-on for Google Chrome, there are versions for Android and iOS. It works with a microphone and also allows you to convert audio and video files into text. Like Google Docs, it’s free.

Speechlogger

This service also works only in the Google Chrome browser. Its free version allows you to recognize speech from the microphone, but after a paid registration will open the possibility to decipher into text video and audio files of most common formats. It costs a lot: $1 for 10 minutes of speech. But you can always try to do the same as with Google Docs – play the desired file near the recording device. Complex languages are supported, including Japanese, Chinese, and Hebrew. If you have a question about how to translate speech from a video (for example, after a lecture on a foreign language) – Speechlogger can help too.

Video Credits: TEL in ISLI

Vocalmatic

This is an excellent audio-to-text translator. Even noises and music in the background will be no problem. The first 30 minutes of audio are free, and then you can choose the appropriate rate. Prices are even higher than Speechlogger, but Vocalmatic supports other languages – such as Korean and Indonesian.

ListNote

Improved analogue of the usual voice memos on the smartphone. The application recognizes speech from the microphone. Judging by the reviews, the quality of recognition is a bit lame, punctuation marks can be missed, but the program is free. Video to text transcription is possible in the same way as with Google Docs – just turn on the video file at the same time as launching the application.

Voco

The program for computers and laptops. It is good enough to translate files into text format. It doesn’t need the Internet or any other services – you can just one click to mark in Voco a part of the recording you want to recognize. The text file can be opened in MS Word, punctuation marks are put automatically.

This can happen for several reasons:

The instructor is adamantly opposed to making a recording,

The app can’t recognize his diction,

You are sitting in the back rows,

The audience is too noisy.

Video Credits: Adam Finkelstein

In this case, it would be easier to enter the text of the lecture on a laptop or smartphone with a connected keyboard. The average person’s typing speed is one and a half to two times faster than that of writing. And simple text editors such as MS Word or Open Office can help. They can insert tables, charts, graphs, and diagrams, and there are even formula editors. Drawings, however, you have to do or by hand on paper, or with a mouse in a graphics editor. After class, they can be brought to a more accurate form and paste into the text of the lecture. Don’t forget just to warn you that the laptop is not open on the table for fun. Unfortunately, this is not yet such a common practice, and teachers may have doubts.

The modern technology that every student has can help capture and memorize material and share it with classmates. Of course, a smartphone cannot do all the work for you, but it can save you from routine, fatigue, and heavy bags with notebooks.

