9 Hidden Android Functions You Didn’t Know About

Android phones are one of the most common smartphones on the market today. Android is an operating system originally developed by Google but has been since taken over by a number of other companies. As of 2017, Samsung is the top manufacturer of Android phones, making up 31% of all units sold.

The software experience on Android devices varies greatly depending on which device people buy. For example, some features are only available on specific models or after installing third-party apps. However, every smartphone has some android secrets features that people mostly don’t know about.

Android phones are some of the most popular smartphones on the market, and people purchase them for many different reasons. Android phones come in various sizes, so someone can find one that fits their needs.

This is particularly helpful for people who need to use accessibility features with their phone or need it to be small enough to fit into their pocket. Their operating system is often less expensive than an iOS system, resulting in more readily available features.

However, since Android OS is open-source, which means it is easy to hack compared to IOS.

Android users often ask use questions including:

What Android owner doesn’t know the most?

What are the hidden features of Android?

How do I find hidden settings on Android?

So, if people want to know the excellent hidden features of their smartphone, keep reading this article.

HIDDEN ANDROID FEATURES

Android has a lot of features that users may not know about or use frequently. You may have spent months using your new Android phone without ever discovering some of its most helpful features. We’re here to fix that with this list of nine hidden features.

Cast Screen

Android offers a number of features that are hidden or inaccessible to the regular user. One such feature is the ability to cast the phone screen to another device. This function allows people to watch YouTube videos, view websites and presentations, and more on any TV or monitor with a Chromecast device plugged in.

Split Screen for Multitasking

Android splits the screen in half and lets people use two apps side by side. If you’re a fan of watching a video while browsing your social media feed, this is the perfect solution.

A user can open two different apps in one window, allowing for easy management of both without losing time to switch back and forth between them. However, this function is available mostly on the latest smartphones.

App Locker

Android is home to many hidden features that can be unlocked by changes in settings. One of these features is the app locker. This feature locks up all of the apps on the phone, preventing anyone from accessing them without first entering a password or PIN code.

App locker is also a helpful feature to prevent hackers' attacks. It is not a complete solution, but to some extent, it can be helpful.

Hotspot Mode

Many people have a smartphone, but they might fail to realize all of the features available. One feature is hotspot mode. Hotspot mode is a great way to share a WiFi connection with more than one device.

People can even do this when they don't have a mobile data plan on their phones.

Increase Display Size

If people want to make text and images more visible on their Android device, one option is to increase the display size for their screen. To do this, go to Settings > Display and tap on “Display/Text Size.” There are various options available including small, medium, large, and extra-large. It depends on different smartphones. They can also save a preferred size by tapping on “Set As Default” before exiting the menu.

App Shortcut

Another great feature is App shortcuts, which are icons that let people do certain things with apps quickly. App shortcuts are shortcuts that can be accessed by pressing and holding on an app icon. These shortcuts will launch the corresponding app or perform a certain function within the app.

For example, if one wanted to open Gmail, they would simply press and hold on to the Gmail icon on their home screen until they are presented with a menu of available shortcuts for this particular app.

Guest Mode

Guest Mode is a feature found on newer versions of Android OS. It allows people to share their phone with other people and restrict the access they have. Once enabled, anyone who logs into their phone will only be able to use it as if they were their guest and won’t have access to anything that they don’t want them to see.

Pinned Screen

It is annoying when someone asks you to show your pictures on your mobile and then browse all other apps and data without permission. For such people, there is a hidden feature called “Pinned app,” which will pin the screen. So, it will restrict other people within an app, and they can’t go to any other app without unpinning it.

Even if they are able to unpin the app, they can’t browse any other data as the phone will be locked as soon as they unpin. So, without unlocking the phone, they can’t do anything.

Focus Mode

Have you ever had a moment where you’re studying, and you keep going back to your phone? Maybe the internet catches your eye, notifications pull you in, or a new app distracts you.

There is a great feature that is useful while doing something important, and that is the “Focus mode.” This mode helps you manage your time better by giving you a break from notifications and other distractions so you can focus on what’s important.

So, these were some of the many excellent hidden features that people may don’t know about. These can be helpful in real life as they can save a lot of your time. So, do try these and many other features and make your smartphones really smart.