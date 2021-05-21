“Tried, Tested & Evaluated By CIOs” — Yotta Set To Disrupt Data Centre Industry Dynamics

Having onboarded more than 175 customers across sectors within a short span of 6 months, Yotta Infrastructure CEO Sunil Gupta aims to continue this journey of fast acquisition – “right from across large global operators and Indian enterprises to smallest of the start-ups and MSMEs.”

India’s data centre market has a new player, stewarded by one of industry’s most experienced chief executives. Yotta Infrastructure has rooted its feet firmly into the ground in a record span of time. Within 6 months Yotta’s NM1 Data Centre in Navi Mumbai now fulfils the data requirements of over 175 across various industries, including some of the largest enterprises.

‘Yotta’ stands for being the largest decimal unit prefix in the metric system, denoting a factor of 1024. With Asia’s largest and the world’s 2nd largest Tier IV Uptime Institute certified data centre already set up and thriving, Yotta Infra is expanding its data center footprint across India in Chennai, Delhi-NCR and West Bengal.

Delighted that the second largest data center of the world was inaugurated in Mumbai today. This world class infrastructure has been developed by the Hiranandani Group. pic.twitter.com/tOW5LFqF3f — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 7, 2020

Setting massive goals with a disruptive approach, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Yotta Infrastructure talks about the vision, the approach and the advantage in an exclusive conversation with DKODING Media.

Changing the Market Perception of Data Centre Companies

GENERALLY, TO AVAIL QUALITY SERVICES, ONE MUST PAY PREMIUM PRICES. THAT IS WHAT MOST OF US BELIEVE. HOWEVER, WITH YOTTA, WE CHANGED THIS PERCEPTION. Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta Infrastructure

Gupta continues, “We have proved this with our first data center, Yotta NM1. We offer the highest quality data center and cloud services at the most affordable cost in India. Along with colocation, we offer our innovative cloud-based solutions on an as-a-service model.”

Backed by Mumbai-based real estate pioneer Hiranandani Group, Yotta has access to predominant resources essential for data center players like land at strategic locations, civil/structural engineering expertise, distribution capabilities, and in-house power supply capabilities along with domain expertise. As per Gupta, this has proven crucial for Yotta to become “the first data center player to introduce hyperscale data center parks spread over 50 acres, our first data center building, Yotta NM1 became operative in July 2020 in just 14 months.”

Watch: World’s Second Largest and Asia’s largest Tier IV Data Center- Yotta NM1 Datacenter

The resources and expertise enable Yotta to transfer the reduced costs on power to customers. Gupta says, “therefore we can offer a cost advantage that the Indian market has never seen before, with no compromise on the quality of our offerings. Yotta promises technology that is second to none, with customized offerings to suit companies of different sizes – from start-ups to large enterprises.”

Coupling the expertise with aggressive expansion, Yotta Enterprise Cloud offers a bouquet of cloud services at a competitive price, passing the advantages of economies to scale to its customers. “Our strategy is to be a complete solutions provider to our customer and partner with them in their digital transformation journey rather than operating only as a data center provider.”

We can offer a cost advantage that the Indian market has never seen before.

Positioned to cater to local government bodies, municipalities and public sector units to drive the next generation of smart city technology, Yotta is creating densely connected data centres to be Internet Exchange points that offer single-hop connectivity to enterprises and can power smart urban centers reliably.

The Challenge of Building A State-of-the-Art Product

India’s burgeoning data demand owing to accelerated digital transformation, increased internet penetration, government’s push towards data localization, adoption of cloud and growing data consumption has necessitated an unprecedented demand for Data Centres. But while India is one of the hottest markets in the data center space today, there are many challenges to constructing a modern and robust data center in India.

Sunil Gupta, our Co-founder & CEO, aka 'Data Center Man of India' predicts 5 things that will shape up the Indian #DataCenter industry in 2021.



To build the scalable and sustainable centre of mettle, Sunil Gupta points out few crucial aspects. He says, “The location of a data centre facility must meet specific criteria such as being near fibre landing cable stations, should have strong resistance to seismic activities like earthquakes and floods and ensure the availability of a reliable power supply. The company must secure a large area of land along with various permissions and clearances from the central and the state governments to set up the facility. Building a data center is a capital intensive and labour-intensive task that also requires technical knowledge of how data centers are built. This has proven to be a strong barrier for potential new entrants in the market. Additionally, the land cost in Metros are on the higher side due to low availability of larger spaces.”

From the force majeure viewpoint, the pandemic further increased CAPEX costs of the sector. However, Yotta’s parent company, The Hiranandani Group, made the difference. Gupta explains, “Yotta has access to the key pillars of the Data Centre business viz. ownership of land, world-class construction capabilities having built many data centers in the past, proven record of timely completion of projects and in-house power supply capabilities. We bring it all together with our data center expertise to offer scalability, quality, and large economies of scale for our customers.”

Addressing the prime challenge that many data centre players face in India, especially the ones away from metro cities viz. reliable connection of power supply, Gupta believes that the government should allow and incentivize the use of natural gas as a substitute to thermal energy for power generation captively in data centres.

Research on possible energy fuel for data centers should be promoted by the government. Sunil Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, Yotta Infrastructure

Understanding the Pulse of the CIO

Yotta boasts a strong leadership team consisting of many veterans from the industry. As per Gupta, each Yotta offering is conceptualized and designed to solve real-life CIO challenges. He says “To validate this, we have a closed, invite-only forum of leading CIOs across industry. This forum is called Yotta CIO Innovation council. So whatever product comes out of Yotta is tried, tested, and evaluated by these CIOs.”

Gupta, an industry veteran, has observed a drastic shift in the IT strategies of companies. He elaborates, “To upgrade their infrastructure and minimize IT spending, businesses opt to move from captive to colocation data centers and shift their IT infrastructure to third-party data centers and cloud. As per the recent report by NASSCOM, India is currently home to 80+ third-party data centres and is witnessing investments in around 15 projects annually. Additionally, enterprises are looking to subscribe to other services like Cloud, SaaS, Security and Network services and more. Today, we are more of a managed service provider than a pure colocation provider. This benefits customers as they need to deal with a single vendor instead of many.”

As per Gupta, the Yotta strategy is to be a complete solutions provider and a partner in the digital transformation journey of the customer “rather than operating only as a data center provider.”

Unlimited Scalability to bridge the industry’s demand-supply gap

Having spent over 27 years in the data center industry, I realized that with the volume of data that is being generated in the country and the projected growth, unlimited scalability is the only way to bridge the demand-supply gap in the industry. Sunil Gupta, CEO, Yotta Infrastructure

Gupta continues, “To meet this demand-supply gap, existing data centre providers like CtrlS, Sify, NTT are ramping up capacities whereas, conglomerates like Hiranandani (Yotta) and Adani are entering this business and building large capacities. Large global players like Equinix, Princeton Digital, Colt, Chindata, and Iron Mountain through the acquisition of existing operators.”

As per Gupta, the ever-growing market demand means that ‘all operators will be able to compete and have a market share with their respective strengths.” But he does see a phase of consolidation in future. “As it happens with telecom, eventually, there shall be a phase of supply overtaking demand and hence consolidation of the market into the hands of few large as well as niche operators serving specific target segments of customers,” he explains.

The Way Ahead – Continue to Disrupt

In terms of the vision, Gupta opines that Yotta’s vision “has always been to provide best-in-class services to its customers at competitive prices and with the help of our team we continue to strive towards this. We were able to create state-of-the-art infrastructure with Yotta NM1 and wish to replicate that success with our future projects across India. Another focus is power consumption. Data centers need a lot of energy and the predominant source is thermal power which is not environmentally friendly, and its costs keeps growing year on year. We have a captive solar power plant for our data center in Navi Mumbai and we are planning to create natural gas or fuel-cell based captive tri-generation power plants to power our data center parks.”

In terms of customer acquisition, the company wants to cater to the needs of both global cloud and content operators by giving them wholesale colocation and built-to-suit data centres. At the same time Gupta aims to serve the tech-enabled sectors including BFSI, retail, media, and manufacturing, and new-age companies in the space of cloud (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), IoT, Machine Learning, AI, and Big Data.

We were able to create state-of-the-art infrastructure with Yotta NM1 and wish to replicate that success with our future projects across India.

Early this year, they onboarded the Essar group as a customer who migrated all their captive on-premise data centres and consolidated their IT infrastructure. Yotta now new hosts 100+ applications of the EGFL (Essar Global Fund Ltd.), including collaboration tools, communication applications, SAP ERP, HR-related applications, and multiple engineering applications.

"We are migrating our entire #digitalservices portfolio to @Yotta NM1. Choosing Yotta was greatly influenced by their Uptime Institute Tier IV certification", said N Jayantha Prabhu, CIO, Essar Global and Business Head, India & SAARC, AGC Networks.

Sunil Gupta concludes, “With our scalable Colo solutions across various data centre parks, edge data centres, and a huge array of innovative Tech Services being delivered on XaaS model through our portal as well our chain of direct account managers, distributor, reseller partners and OEM/ ISV partners, we aim to continue this journey of fast acquisition of customers right from across large global operators and Indian enterprises to smallest of the startups and MSMEs.”