Metaverse Will Bulldoze Human Rights – Last Thing That World Needs Right Now

Human society is already going through a lot and then we have metaverse, a virtual world with no accountability, all set to crush the society irreversibly.

From imagining a hypothetical parallel universe to actually building one in the form of metaverse, human race has come a long way. However, one does not need to have the comprehensive technical knowledge of the VR and AR world to understand what impact it will have on the world. There are a lot of dangers of metaverse that companies building it have no answer for. But the biggest challenge that stands ahead is the state of human rights in the man made world.

You see, inside metaverse, you are empowered to be anything you want by the missing puzzle of ‘accountability’.

The human rights and ethics will be at stake every second in metaverse. And privacy infringement and data-invasion is just one fraction of the crisis.

Let’s begin with the elementary ethical dilemma that is actually the building block of metaverse-

Metaverse will be a death note to ‘privacy’

The world is fighting the big data fight against tech giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon and others. If data surveillance is what makes you go ballistic, wait until metaverse keeps it on powder keg. Hardware that will be users’ access point to the virtual world, VR headsets and AR glasses along with other wearables, will work on “biometric psychography’. This means that the tech sharks will have direct access to human brain. What you think, smell, fantasize and fear will no more be just your business but everyone involved in the functioning of metaverse.

And what should ring an alarm bell is the fact that, users don’t have a choice. You might choose to block cookies in your browser today, but “access to your brain” is the fundamental functioning unit of metaverse.

Apart from your brain, a lot of data surrounding your residence, work place, contact details, and more will be collected by the entities running metaverse. This means greater intrusion of state and private surveillance.

However, this is not all. Metaverse poses far more direct problems with immediate effects on its users.

Dangers of Metaverse- abuse and crimes to run wild, unchecked

Today’s digital space is grappling with online bullying and harassment in the form of sexist slurs, racial remarks, violence, rape threats, and more. Now imagine when the internet is no more the assortment of written and visual content but people are themselves inside it. Users will directly face the online bullying and harassment through their avatars.

And this is already happening. Meta released its first fragment of virtual world, Horizon Worlds earlier during this month. And now, a woman has reported to be virtually groped on the platform by a stranger.

“Sexual harassment is no joke on the regular internet, but being in VR adds another layer that makes the event more intense,” she wrote, according to the Verge.

“Not only was I groped last night, but there were other people there who supported this behavior, which made me feel isolated in the Plaza,” the virtual environment’s central gathering space.

Unfortunately, this is not something new. VR games like Quivr have always been a platform where gamers have reported being harassed and assaulted. This is in the form of sexist and homophobic remarks, inappropriate touch, even groping.

The hate comments and propagandas that are found on the internet today will take a real life form in metaverse. The highly complex technical model of metaverse is impossible to be monitored for the activities of avatars controlled by humans. The platform absolutely lacks accountability mechanism for rallies, conspiracies, lynching, gang wars, theft, racism, trafficking and much more that notorious users will bring along on the next generation internet. Dangers of metaverse are many, but there is hardly any robust safety model that stakeholders like Meta have in place. What else do you expect from the company that instigated genocides by allowing hateful, fake content on its feed and knowing absolutely nothing about it?

While promising the next generation of technological advancements, we need to go an extra mile if the advancement is actually a depreciation of human society. Because one has to agree, there is so much that can go wrong with metaverse.