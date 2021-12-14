Mark Zuckerberg Is Hiding The Catastrophic Dangers Of Metaverse — Beginning Of The End?

Given the deplorable track-record of Facebook, how can we trust Mark Zuckerberg again with something as sensitive as metaverse?

It cannot be more fascinating. The world that we often witnessed in Hollywood sci-fi movies is gradually coming to reality. Anything that was called unrealistic years ago is now already taking shape. And as you read this through your smartphone screen, we might just be preparing to read it out for you in metaverse, years from now. Who knows?!

Mark Zuckerberg Is Hiding The Catastrophic Side Of Metaverse — Is It The Beginning Of End?

But the question is, whose virtual world? And more importantly, what about the dangers that follow in this new complicated simulated reality we call metaverse? You see, the virtual world where you can own land, trade, earn, shop and play, is still under-construction and we are already spoilt with choices. Big companies are building different metaverse for people to start a new life inside the web- Decentraland, The Sandbox, Solice and the most interesting of all, Meta. The choice is yours but can you trust these arbitrary platforms where everything will be delicate?

If you haven’t already thought it through, let us show you the other side of picture before you decide to start a virtual life.

The truth is, given the track record of Facebook in last decade and more, Mark Zuckerberg cannot be trusted. Zuckerberg’s social media site has promoted genocides, facilitated election fraud in the most powerful country of the world, fueled hate speech against minorities, distributed fake news in politically sensitive regions of the world and what not… And this was all when masses were consuming the content on Facebook from the other side of the screen. Imagine how far the extend will stretch when people are inside the screen?

This is much more sensitive than it appears to be and now is the time to start a serious dialogue on the question- Do we really think Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is devoid of dangers for the world?

We are handing over a whole new world to Mark Zuckerberg. Can he be trusted with it?

“It was my mistake, I am sorry.” Rephrase the statement in multiple orders and you get the summary of Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional hearings.

How did world’s biggest social media site that aimed at just connecting people from the world, come down to facilitating social and political unrest of mass scale? The answer is company’s business model itself. While introducing metaverse in his recent video, Zuckerberg said that the company, in its DNA is platform to connect people.

Not really! In its DNA, Meta is an extensively data-oriented company that collects every tiny detail about its users life and manipulates it to make billion dollars in profit out of it. And it can go to any extent.

How worse things can get when people virtually living in Meta’s world handover their data to the company? While living in a virtual world, users will be giving the access of their brain to Meta which can be catastrophic recipe for manipulating human behavior on larger extent than what we see today.

The content that users consume passively has active effects on brain- the platform feeds on the envy of people to sell them what they desire out of it while leaving them feeling worse off. Imagine when the users are the content themselves, how serious the problem could get.

The Meta addiction will run unchecked

However, this is not all. There is a bigger problem. Meta’s platforms like Instagram and Facebook are designed to mimic addition in human brain, thus keeping them hooked to their screen for most part of day.

More than 330 million people globally are seriously addicted to social media. More than 40 percent of users aged between 18 to 22 years in the U.S. accepted feeling addicted to the social networking sites.

This addiction is not any other than substance use disorder. Being obsessed with Instagram and Facebook leads to mood modifications, a significant shift in emotional state, isolation and loneliness, depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and more.

All of these dangers will follow in metaverse too. The only difference is, it will be worse. In the addiction of the virtual world, people can lose touch with the real world.

All this while no one knows what they see in the metaverse, is real or not. You might be talking to a criminal pretending to be a friend, or just a code in the human form so that Meta can keep you on their platform for the longest.

What about the check-mechanism metaverse’s dangers?

Keeping a tap on fake news, hate speech and dangerous content is easier given that certain keywords and graphics can be put under surveillance. Facebook has still failed so far to moderate the content on its platform.

So how can the world be sure — that the dangers of metaverse will be moderated under Meta? In a whole new world that is complex and open, where people interact like real humans, moderation becomes a serious problem. Everything from what they wear to what they speak to whom they meet, will need to be monitored every single second. And even that might not be enough.

Are we ready to become less of human beings and more of avatars?

We haven’t even adopted metaverse in our daily lives yet and most of us have already stopped living for ourselves. A large portion of our population is partying on weekend, buying new clothes and makeup and going for vacations just to show off on social media. In the background, their savings are burning and mental health is suffering.

In metaverse, you let go of even bigger things in life like savings, to stay in touch with the virtual reality. This is the world that will give you more than you need- you can buy, create, attend concerts, go surfing, even fly in metaverse. You can stay in touch with friends living far and make new friends. But when you put your headset aside, know that your real life will SUCK.

Metaverse, beside its dangers, can be revolutionary in unimaginable ways. But the truth is, it paves the road to creating a society where all people need would be internet and a seat. What Mark Zuckerberg is hiding from people is the other side of his new world that runs on endless dopamine addiction, leading to a brain-dead humanity with depression and discontentment as the biproduct.

Modernization is important, but how far can the human society go in order to not fall in the dark deep pit of dehumanization?

