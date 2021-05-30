INDUSTRY

CMIE Alert: Job Prospects Bleak For Indians Amid Diminishing Savings

DKODING Studio
Sujata Ray

Education: Bachelor's Degree in Commerce. | Sujata has worked for many private organizations of repute before her passion for writing made her explore a new domain. She writes on a variety of topics and takes pleasure in immersing herself in learning about new and exciting areas. Sujata has written many articles, documents, illustrations for different digital platforms as a freelance content writer.

Previous Article
OTT Gaming? Netflix Gears Up To Disrupt The Video Game Industry
No Newer Articles