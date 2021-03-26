Hundreds of job applications but Job-hunting not going so well? Don’t know what the future holds now that robots are rejecting you? Not to worry, we bring you ways to beat the robots and grab your dream job.

Highlights

How job-hunting can be stressful and take a toll on your mental health?

What is ATS – Applicant Tracking System and why do employers use it in the screening process?

Ways to beat the robots (ATS) for job-seekers

Job-hunting can swirl up challenging emotions, fears and limiting beliefs that can keep you up all night. If you bottle up those reactions, you will enable the production of stress hormones throughout your entire body, which will continue to bring you down.

Searching for a new job is filled with constant emotional highs and lows. Battling the fear of the unknown (will you ever find the right job?) is enough to make anyone feel frustrated, anxious and downright upset. And to add to all that, looking for a job is a constant lesson in dealing with rejection. No matter how many people tell you not to take it personally, rejection stings every time and can take a major toll on one’s motivation to move forward with the job hunt.

Job Hunting could take a mental toll

Hunting for a job is an intense process that can seriously mess with your mood. For most people their career is closely linked to their identity and so one may feel like looking for a job is like searching for a piece of oneself – and until one gets a job, they can feel unsettled and incomplete.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Job seekers often spend hours online researching employers and polishing their applications and resumes. Then they hit send and they hear nothing. Ever. Regardless of experience, compensation level, or industry, the majority of job seekers experience some form of stress during the search. As a matter of fact, tension and worry are some of their most significant problems.

Employers and headhunting firms are increasingly using the algorithms to find the best and most qualified candidates. Even before a potential future employer has a chance to view the job application, it is very likely that the application has been rejected by a computer for specific criteria and will never be seen by a person.

What is ATS and why do Employers love it?

ATS – Applicant Tracking Systems are automated resume parsers that allow hiring managers to filter, rank, and track applicants. In many cases, there’s no telling whether the resume gets seen by a real person or instead joins the 75% that are filtered out right from the start. Employers like these sorting applications because it gives them the sheen of pure objectivity. These so-called robots sort out the applications as per the algorithms fed by humans. These algorithms have non-transparent processes that set off the rejection of applications without giving any reasons. Hence it is difficult to challenge the algorithm’s assessment. Many of us have moments in our lives that need explanations but how can one give justification when the resumes don’t even get in front of a human.

Unfortunately, that means if a resume is not written and formatted with the applicant tracking system in mind, a qualified candidate can be easily passed over. To create a resume that is truly compatible with any ATS, you will want to optimize your resume with both systems in mind. Create a “Core Competencies” first or “Areas of Expertise” section within your resume professional summary that lists your strongest hard and soft skills.

Watch: An Intro to Applicant Tracking System to get you started on your ATS-friendly resumes

Ways to Beat the Bots

Choosing a template to showcase your experience is the first and important step in the resume creation process. One can make a big difference in the hiring process by finding the appropriate tech resume format. The adage “first impression is the last impression” is true. The three important criteria for a tech CV:

Easy-to-read layout

Good style for the job opportunity

Illustration of experience in the most efficient way.

A good resume always showcases a powerful career objective or personal summary that puts context around why you are applying for the specific role. To grab the attention of the hirers, you need to tweak the resume. Write the experience at the top because, in all likelihood, recruiters reviewing your tech resume are only going to glance at it for a few seconds. The employers want to know what you can do for them, so showcasing the work you have completed for your past employers is a good way to help them envision you at their organization.

Outline the hard and soft skills will depend on the specific role the tech employers are looking for. When you are applying for the position, scrutinize the job posting and spotlight your technical expertise. Including your professional accomplishments is a critical component of a successful resume. It is always a good idea to add links to professional profiles in your resume. And last but not least optimize your resume with keywords and simple bullets so that your resume becomes compatible with the tracking system.

When dealing with a job search, hundreds of uncontrollable events can occur like economic shifts, freezing of internal hiring, unexpected mergers, and buyouts, etc. Sometimes most successful employees may not be very effective at managing their search. The productive job seekers are the worst employees at times. To be successful, focus on what you want to achieve without veering off course and moving straight towards the goal.

A well-written resume is an important component of a successful job search. Instead of getting obsessed over the resume, simply get it done and move on. The rest of the time could be invested more wisely in networking, meeting people and letting your contacts know your requirements. Stress often comes from lack of confidence. Be smarter than a computer and focus on what you can control. Take an organized approach to your job search and boost your network.