India’s Telecom War 2021: Mittal’s Airtel Outpaces Ambani’s Jio

Airtel beats Reliance Jio for the third consecutive month to turn into the top telco in the country while Vodafone Idea continues to lose. Is MNP or mobile number portability playing an essential factor in this mobile war?

Highlights

Bharti Airtel currently has the most substantial number of dynamic subscribers in the Indian telecom industry for the third consecutive month in February, beating Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio.

Airtel’s net subscriber expansion development was twofold of Jio’s in the second half of 2020.

Since September 2020, Airtel’s shares have jumped by more than 40 percent on the rear of solid development in new subscriber growth.

According to TRAI information, Bharti Airtel’s subscribers base grew over 1.1 percent in April, while those for Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea fell 0.05 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Bharti Airtel added the maximum number of active subscribers for the third consecutive month in February, keeping up its lead in adding routinely paying clients among peers. The Sunil Mittal-driven telecom operator added 3.7 million active subscribers, as per information reported by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. That is any way lesser than its half-year average of 4.2 million.

Then again, easing back subscriber development keeps influencing Reliance Jio, which lost active customers for the second consecutive month. About 0.16 million routinely paid users left its network in February, more than any prior month. While Bharti Airtel’s active user base grew 1.1 percent over the previous month, those for Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea fell 0.05 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, according to the TRAI information, which is delivered with a lag.

Bharti Airtel added twice the number of regularly paying users compared to Reliance Jio in the April 2020 – February 2021 period. https://t.co/W2C4Jzg0Vp via @BloombergQuint — arvindmahajan (@arvindmahajan) May 20, 2021

Reliance Jio added 4.27 million gross users in February— 1.1 times more than Bharti Airtel. It dominated Bharti Airtel on this check after following it for six consecutive months. Jio’s client growth is likewise at its maximum since June 2020. Vodafone Idea added net users to its network interestingly since October 2019, acquiring 0.65 million clients. The organization had made an accidental blunder while revealing January 2021 information that showed a 1.7 million expansion in net supporter base—when it had lost 2.3 million subscribers. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio’s gross users base became 1.1 percent and 0.2 percent, and 1 percent month-on-month in February.

Active User Base

The Indian telecom industry kept adding active users for the seventh month straight in February even as net options debilitated for the third continuous month.

Bharti Airtel is on top as the administrator of the telecom market with the most significant extent of active clients at 97.47 percent, trailed by Vodafone Idea’s 90.61 percent and Reliance Jio’s 78.16 percent. That contrasts with the industry’s typical of 84.09 percent.

Airtel exceeds Jio in mobile customer additions in August, adds 2.9 million users to its network. Jio signs up 1.9 million users. With 1.2 million users leaving Vodafone Idea, losses continue for the 10th month. @livemint @TRAI #airtel #vodafoneidea #jio https://t.co/TnXqmuEtxN — Ishita Guha (@GuhaIshita) November 10, 2020

Bharti Airtel’s inactive client stayed stable in February after growing from September to November 2020. Reliance Jio’s static subscriber base increased for the second month after decreasing in the previous few months. In contrast, Vodafone Idea’s inactive users grew in February after declining during the last few months.

Bharti Airtel continued improving its active supporter share of the overall telecom market even as Reliance Jio saw a decrease in this space for the second consecutive month. Vodafone Idea lost its market share, as well.

Bharti Airtel Beats Reliance Jio To Add Most Active Users For Third Straight Month.#BhartiAirtel #RelianceJio #VodafoneIdea pic.twitter.com/wSZOdy8Hqq — Ventura Securities (@Ventura_Sec) May 15, 2021

Vodafone Idea Continues to Lose

VI lost 2.89 million clients to cut down its user base to 289.94 million by November end. While government-owned MTNL additionally lost 6,016 clients, and BSNL added 556 new mobile clients.

With a 35.34 percent piece of the pie, Reliance Jio remained India’s most outstanding telecom administrator by market share count in January. Airtel held the second spot with a 28.97 percent market stake. Vi’s piece of the pie contracted to 25.10 percent, while PSU units BSNL and MTNL stake remained at 10.3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, as per TRAI’s data.

As of November 30, 2020, the private access providers held 89.41 percent market share of the wireless subscribers. BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access providers, had a market share of just 10.59 percent.

Regardless of having the most significant piece of the pie in the telecom space, Reliance Jio’s active user base was lower than Airtel and Vi. Jio’s active subscriber base remained at 79.55 percent of total clients, while Airtel and Vi’s active clients were at 89.01 percent and 96.63 percent, respectively.

Mobile Number Portability Factor

According to the TRAI information, total wireless supporters in India expanded from 1,151.81 million in October 2020 to 1,155.20 million by the end of November 2020, thereby enrolling a month-to-month development 0.29 percent. Of this, wireless membership in the urban sector was 630.40 million and 524.80 million in rural areas. Month-to-month development rates of urban and rural wireless subscriptions were 0.18 percent and 0.43 percent, respectively.

Area-wise, all states, except for West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, and Mumbai, showed development in their wireless subscriptions during November last year. Madhya Pradesh service region recorded maximum growth of 1 percent in its wireless subscription in the same month.

Further, 6.81 million users requested Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in November last year, too. With this, the combined MNP demands expanded from 529.60 million in October end to 536.41 million by November end, since the execution of MNP.

Additionally, February saw 11.68 million MNP demands, a little higher than the average run pace of 8 million every month. After analyzing the numbers from the telecom market, it appears to be that Bharti Airtel has been acquiring supporters from both Jio and Vodafone Idea through the MNP course.