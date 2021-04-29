INDUSTRY

Distress Sale? Cleartrip Can Use Flipkart’s Money To Disrupt The Travel Bubble

Distress Sale? Cleartrip Now Has Flipkart's Money To Disrupt The Travel Bubble
DKODING Studio
Shivangi Asthana
Shivangi Asthana

Education: Masters in Communication & Journalism, Mumbai University | Bachelor's in English literature, Hindu College, DU Shivangi has previously worked in the business news segment at Entrepreneur India and Thomson Reuters covering, news related to Mergers & Acquisitions, SME industry and businesses that disrupt the Indian economy. Reading non-fiction, dancing to classical songs, and listening to music from Coke studio is all that she needs to complete her day.

Previous Article
The Impact Of Dream11's Growing Aspirations On The Online Gaming Industry
No Newer Articles