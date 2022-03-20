An Inside Into Vladimir Putin’s Net Worth — The Richest Man On Earth

Kremlin says that Russian president earns $140,000 a year, own just three cars and 800 sq ft apartment. But details of Putin’s life hint towards the biggest net worth in the world.

How much does the President of Russia Vladimir Putin own in net worth? This has to be the most mysterious question of the 21st century- the one that everyone is looking answer for.

And why not? This is the man who claims to earn $140,000 a year but possesses extravagant riches like a $100 million mega-yacht for example. This is also the man running the largest country in the world for more than two decades and yet, the world knows nothing about the true details of his life.

The world only knows what Putin lets you know, and his net worth is one among a lot of such mysteries surrounding him.

Nobody for certainty knows how much does Russian President Vladimir Putin own in net worth. He has left no evidence that can pave back to his wealth. However, his larger than life possessions and lifestyle tells a lot. So much that many believe that Putin might secretly be the wealthiest man on earth.

That’s how interesting things get when it comes to Putin’s net worth.

How much does Vladimir Putin own in net worth?

There is no accurate answer to this question. The Forbes magazine has even called Putin’s net worth “the most elusive riddle in wealth hunting.”

However, Russian investor turned Putin critic Bill Browder told CNN in 2018 that Putin might be amassing nearly $200 billion in net worth. Browder went on to say that among multiple sources of this wealth, the biggest are thefts from state funds and extortions.

Browder also testified the same in the US Senate in 2017.

There are many reasons to believe this statement. First, Putin’s stronghold on the Russian oligarchs is no secret. A theory also claims that the Russian president threatens the billionaires of Russians with regulatory threats and arrest until they offer monetary compensation to Putin, even stake in their businesses.

Putin’s $1.3 bn Palace Overlooking Black Sea

Let’s begin with the world’s most expensive house ever built that is owned by Russian president. The larger than life property sprawls over 190,000 square foot at the top of a clif overlooking Black Sea. The details of the mansion will blow your mind.

Also called “Putin’s Country Cottage“, the house is adorned by frescoed ceilings, gold work on the pillars and walls, and Roman style architecture. Inside, it boasts of a marble swinning pool surrounded by the statues of Greek gods, a fancy casino with stripper poles, an amphitheater, spas that provide service of traditional hammams, a music parlor, a giant bar equipped with more than $100,000 of wine and liquor and much more.

The palace also has a 27,000 square foot guest house and is maintained by a team of 40 staff members. Lets not forget to mention the Louis XIV style sofas, a $54,000 bar table, $500,000 dining room furniture, $1,250 toiler papers and $850 Italian toilet brushes.

How much do you think it costs to maintain this unreal property? According to reports, it costs $2 million a year to just keep the property functional.

While Kremlin has repeatedly denied that Putin owns the Black Sea mansion, there is no other Russian whose property can be protected by FSB (Federal Security Services of Russia) and boasts of a no-fly zone above it.

Needless to say, this can only be a billionaire’s dream.

Fleet of cars, aircrafts and yacht

How do billionaires travel? Take a look at Putin’s car and aircraft collection- even billionaires can hardly afford the unofficial possessions that Putin boasts of.

Russian President Vladimir Putin owns a whopping 700 cars. Apart from cars, he is also owner of 58 aircrafts and helicopters. The most notable of these collections is the $716 million plane “The Flying Kremlin”. Bringing Putin’s taste of grandiose back to his aircraft fleets too, the toilet of this plane is made of gold.

Vladimir Putin also owns a $100 million superyacht designed by the Russian navyc nuclear submarine makers.

The luxury watch collection

Adding to the list of Putin’s grand possessions, his collection of watches also speaks a lot about his net worth.

The Russian president has been pictured wearing a $60,000 Patek Philippe’s Perpetual Calendar watch. As the word goes, he also owns the $500,000 A. Lange & Sohne Toubograph.

