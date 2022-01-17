5 Use Cases of NFT That Explain Why They Are Worth ‘MILLIONS’

It makes sense to first know what exactly are the use cases of NFTs before you put thousands of dollars into it.

If you are keeping well in touch with the trend of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), there are high chances that this question might have crossed you- why are NFTs so expensive? Yes, years back you would have been fine not investing in the new hype of the market. However, reading about all celebrities, business and investors buying NFTs comes like a major FOMO-fest and for all the right reasons. There are plenty of reasons why NFTs are so expensive and here is how we sum up all the reasons- the use cases.

Yes, apart from looking fun and cool as the digital collectibles, NFTs have real use cases that cannot be ignored. Non-fungible tokens are solving real world problems and as time progresses, they are likely to be adopted in more day-to-day utilities.

Here are the five most significant use cases of NFT that explain why some are worth millions and still worth buying.

5 Use Cases of NFTs That Explain Why They Are Worth Millions

Gaming

We begin with the most basic and widely known use case of NFTs. Online games are growing at an unprecedented rate. As many as 2 million people indulge in online gaming every day and the most obsession in the industry is virtual reality games. Games are making room for unique digital items that are tradable and can be purchased. NFTs can play different roles in this sphere- in the form of collectability, art and utility. Most of the time, these NFTs have cosmetic value but the real utility is also slowly coming to light.

All these reasons and more have propelled the sale and renting of NFTs among players.

Apart from serving the cosmetic purpose in games, NFTs are also being increasingly applied in card-collecting games. Here, every card is an individual NFT and this explains why non-fungible tokens are in high demand for buying or renting by the gamers.

Art Collectibles

NFTs as the form of digital art collectibles are in great demand. Whether it is Bored Ape Yatch Club or NBA Top Shot, NFTs are the new store of value that are worth investing in.

Such non-fungible tokens are making up for big sales on NFT marketplaces like Opensea, BakerySwap, and Treasureland. Among all the use cases of NFT, this one is so far most widely popular. And while one can sell fake art in the real world that is so identical that nobody notices, it is impossible to fake valuable art on blockchain. Thanks to the smart contracts.

Fashion

This is one of the youngest and perhaps, the most revolutionary development among the use cases of NFTs. And the specimens of the same can be witnessed in metaverse. High-end fashion brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and more are taking a plunge in the world of NFTs. One can find NFTs of the luxury clothing, shoe and accessory brands with their products being on display on web in the most unique way.

Gucci partnered with Christie’s, the art auction house, for its fall 2021 collection on an NFT video “Aria”. It was sold for a whopping $25,000.

Real Estate

NFTs are the new real estate and anyone aware with metaverse will have nothing to disagree. As the name indicates, it is the tokenization of any type of real estate asset that can be bought inside the virtual world and represents ownership.

Famous metaverse projects such as Decentraland, The Sandbox and Solice, are all selling thousands of NFT virtual land that can later be used in the same way as real world real estate. This sphere of NFTs is increasingly becoming popular as big brands are stepping in to secure pieces of land in the metaverse. Founder of TechCrunch Michael Arrington purchased a property in 2017 using Ethereum, later listing it on real estate platform Propy in May 2021 in the form of real-estate backed NFT.

Musical NFTs

The world of NFTs and blockchain has just started to develop and there is still infinite scope of scaling up. Musicians and artists can attach their audio files to their NFTs and can later sell it in the NFT market in the form of unique collectible. It is more like a blockchain edition of music albums that artists otherwise release on YouTube, Spotify, etc.

These musical NFTs are helping the artists, music composers, bands, and DJs to reach out to their fans in a whole new way. While NFTs cannot replace traditional record labels and streaming platforms anytime soon, musicians are certainly acknowledging the advantage of saving hte intermediary cost that eats up on revenue.