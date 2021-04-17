5 Signs That Your Current Job Is No Longer The Right Job For You

The wrath of the pandemic has been hard on people with millions of job loss. But on the plus side, there has never been a better time to make a career-defining job switch.

Highlights

One of the upsides of the global crisis is that the pandemic has lent time for people to reflect and reinvent themselves towards a career change.

While Covid-19 distorted millions of livelihoods, the crisis is a boon for those looking to refresh monotonous careers.

Job seekers can now find an escape route from the boredom of the routine and saturated work experience that offers little in terms of building core skills.

A healthy workplace environment where your values are coherent with that of the company’s is what increasing number of job seekers demand.

How can the pandemic teach us not to tolerate a toxic workplace culture?

Covid-19 pandemic’s biggest imprint of the economy was imposing the ’work from home’ routine. This has given us vital time to reflect on the future prospects of our careers. A lot of us have lost our livelihoods. Many of us have had to reorient the focus on work due to the influence of the pandemic. For most of us, work has become a pivotal part of our lives due to restrictions in social interactions and pursuing outdoor hobbies during the global crisis. Consequently, a significant number of us are questioning how long to stay in our current jobs and when would be the right time to switch to a new job.

It is very natural that our interests and goals change over time. However, there is nothing wrong with feeling content or comfortable at your job. Nevertheless, it is important to keep in mind that being content can easily lead to complacency. And that is the biggest warning sign that it’s time to move on from your current job.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Related: Job Hunting Not Going So Well? Here’s How To Outsmart The Robots Scrutinizing Your Resume

Watch: Why its high time to make your next career move

“Crisis” is an “Opportunity”

It asks us to pause and introspect deeply and honestly. Crisis is the time to rethink all the our actions over and over again — whether they fulfill us, play on our strengths or align with our own purpose. Looking for a new job during a global crisis certainly comes across as a very daunting task. But there still are opportunities galore for job hunters. But first, it is prudent to contemplate if your current company and job profile is still the right fit for you… or is it time to move on to bigger and better things.

To that end, here are a few reasons to consider before you make up your mind to move on from your current job and look for a new one in the course of Covid-19:

1 /5

Not Living, but Stuck in the Status Quo

If you have been in the same company and at the same position for more than three years “without any progress or promotion”. Don’t you want to continue moving your career forward? Well, it is time to look elsewhere. Even in a large organizations where promotions are difficult to come by, you should be able to make some sort of upward movement within this time frame.

2 /5

No Appraisal, just Praise

You will find more infographics at Statista

Your manager may be constantly praising your work or giving positive response on your performance. Or the feedback may be too generic and hence, difficult to take action on. It becomes challenging to move up within your organization or grows as a professional if appreciation doesn’t come quantified with more compensation and reward for the work you put in.

Good managers are those that are affianced with your career development and frequently ensure you are rewarded. Offering advice and guidance is not enough if it doesn’t also come with more money – and if yours doesn’t, you owe it to yourself to look elsewhere.

3 /5

No Learning or Development

If your learning curve has flattened out or you are really not feeling challenged, this is a sureshot signal that you need to move on. When you find that there are a few things you need to learn in order to do your current job, that is an important sign that you should be looking for your next position. You may not be learning something new every day, but you should be improving upon your core skills and picking up new ones.

You often have to take initiative, of course.

So, you need to be asking to get involved in a new project, signing up for courses you are interested in or attending a relevant conference or seminar in your domain. But if these possibilities don’t exist at your present job, it’s a sign that the company is not serious about investing in your career development.

4 /5

Every Day is Groundhog Day

You have your schedule pegged down to the very minute. While routines are important and add stability, having the same one every day can’t be fulfilling for long. Very little variation or challenge can lead to boredom with your current position. When your job becomes so routine that opportunities to showcase your skill sets seldom come by, you are not in a state of flow.

Flow occurs when you are using a high level of skill to overcome a high degree of challenge.

It is crucial to have the scope to bring good variation in your work. In order to make your job more “flow-able”, you may have to spend more time working demanding tasks that require you to use all of your expertise. If that doesn’t happen, move on to a new job that gives you such opportunities

You will find more infographics at Statista

Related: Pay Hike 2021: 9 Sure-Shot Tips To Land A 30-Percent Appraisal Or Even More

5 /5

Your Values don’t Align with the Company’s anymore

Your satisfaction with work depends a lot on your core values. These standards are motivated by cultural factors as well as individual experiences. Your values influence what you find gratifying at work. But if your values don’t line up with your company’s then it becomes hard to have a purposeful and meaningful job. It may be best then to look elsewhere for a new job.

Look for the right company that shares your values, whether those values are status-oriented, affiliation or learning values.

Why it’s crucial to identify a “Negative Work Environment”?

It is hard to feel happy and content in a negative environment at your workplace. A pessimistic approach where your co-workers are constantly complaining and your boss is persistently unhappy can kill the passion you have for your career choice. If you find yourself in one of the aforementioned situations, it’s time to get out, move on, and find a workplace culture that’s better suited to your personality, skills and aspirations.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The global pandemic has made our lives very challenging. We are living through extraordinary times that have led us to rethink what is more important in life. It is time to bring into play this experience to ask yourself what aspects of your life would you want to maintain moving forward. If you are unsatisfied in the position you play at work currently, exercise the energy from this disruption to bounce into a new job that will give you a chance to fulfill your personal and professional ambitions in the post-pandemic world.