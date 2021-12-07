Top 3 Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2021

You snooze, you lose. Don’t miss out on the $30 trillion metaverse economy of the future. Invest in these metaverse stocks today.

Metaverse has taken the world by storm, so much that even Bitcoin is watching with envy from distance. Back during the late 90s and early years of 21st century, the world hardly believed on the concept of internet. The idea was laughed at during the interviews, even by the reputed journalists and commentators. What followed later needs no introduction.

This is why metaverse matters. It is the future of internet, the next big thing that will change the way we function in today’s world. And when it comes to a technology that is ready to take over in a few decades, you know what a smart investor does- puts money in it.

If you still haven’t invested in metaverse stocks, this is your alarm bell- catch the train before it leaves. While it is still not too late to start investing in stocks that are leading the metaverse revolution, the sooner you begin, the bigger your profits.

Plus, it is the best time in every aspect. Market is volatile thus leading to the most promising torchbearers of the revolution, trading at fresh discounts. With just three weeks left to 2022, if there is one thing you should definitely do before this year ends, it is to do your portfolio a favor and buy metaverse stocks.

Top 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2021 Ends

We begin with the one that is being touted as clear winner of the future. Nvidia is a renowned American inventor of GPUs (graphic processing units) for games, laptops, mobile devices and more. Even Mark Zuckerberg believes in the role that company is playing and will play in the future of metaverse.

During Facebook’s Q2 conference call, Zuckerberg said —

Companies like Nvidia that are building a lot of the graphics chips that are going to be really important for a lot of the content that I think is going to be increasingly graphically intense.

When it comes to GPUs, one of the raw materials of metaverse, Nvidia is the market leader.

However, this is not all that makes Nvidia a golden metaverse stock that is a must buy. The real deal-winner is the fact that its Ominverse division is already cashing on metaverse.

Launched this year, Omniverse is a 3D simulation and collaboration platform that lets graphic designers create 3D designs that are virtual but still follow the real-world laws of physics. In the last 12 months, more than 70,000 designers have already downloaded the platform along with over 70 companies that are exploring the potential of Omniverse.

BMW has already built its digital twin factory using Omniverse and CEO of the company has called the platform, “a game-changer” as it has potential to increase planning efficiency by 30%.

Not just metaverse, Nvidia is making massive profits from other industries too- data center servers, for which it provides GPUs, and its self-driving car technology.

As fascinating and achievable metaverse sounds, it would have never been a reality decades back. The most primary reason for this is the lack of adequate internet infrastructure. Just like graphic processing units, high-tech fast speed internet is another basic necessity of metaverse. And this is where Qualcomm comes in the picture.

Earlier in November, CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano Amon said, “we will be your ticket to metaverse.” And no, his words are not the reason why you should definitely place bet on this highly promising metaverse stock. Let us give you some solid reasons.

The company has smartly and innovatively retained market supremacy in the wireless infrastructure industry for years. From CDMA to 5G, its patents and silicon have help it become major mobile network operators’ first choice for technology provider.

While it comes as a no-brainer that Qualcomm will play a pivotal role in extending 5G network throughout the world, it has bigger plans with metaverse. Here is the real reason why Qualcomm is among the best metaverse stocks to buy-

The company now wants to provide building blocks for the AR apps essential to next-gen headsets and beyond. It wants to build tools that will help AR apps in its functioning of interacting with the real world using spatial mapping, plane detection, object tracking and recognition, AR anchors, etc.

Given the company’s reputation for producing cellular modems and IP and Arm-based mobile chips, Qualcomm’s plans sound like a near reality. Another advantage that can help the company execute this vision is its vast range of existing partners. Big names have already pledged their support to Qualcomm and this includes Lenovo, Xiaomi, T-Mobile, Oppo, Motorola, ViacomCBS, etc.

Last month, Unity Software acquired Peter Jackson’s VFX studio, Weta Digital for a whopping $1.62 billion. With this acquisition comes a team of 275 engineers, a data platform, library of WetaVFX assets and range of tools to render physics stimulators.

Why? Because Unity Sofware has big plans with metaverse.

While we talked about the two companies that provide raw material to the metaverse technology, it is time to talk about the company that is planning to monetize the virtual world. What is internet without content and Unity Software knows its important in metaverse too.

The company wants to help content creators jump onto the virtual bandwagon and build their own metaverse. Just like everything else, content too inside metaverse will be a 3D virtual entity which would be a new concept for content creators. Unity Software is solving this problem.

By combining the power of Unity and Weta Digital, the tools and technology that built characters and scenes from the world’s most iconic films such as Avatar, Lord of the Rings, and Wonder Woman, will enable an entirely new generation of creators to build, transform, and distribute stunning RT3D content — Unity President and CEO John Riccitello said in a statement.

The tools that the company will provide content creators will be in a cloud-based Software and will come with subscription cost. The plan comes across as highly profitable given that big brands from automobile, sports, fashion, entertainment, etc. have already started setting up their entities in virtual world. This is a surefire call to content creators to cash on the changing times.