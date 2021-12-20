Metaverse Real Estate Is A Gold Mine — Here Is Why You Must INVEST Now

If you can afford to go deep in your pocket, metaverse real estate is THE investment.

The hype around metaverse can be overwhelming. However, it should not be the reason why you decide to put in your money. There are multiple ways to participate in the new advancement and make millions out of it for yourself. One can do it by investing in metaverse stocks with bright future, or the tokens that are the new craze of crypto world. However, the most direct and probably the most fascinating of all is by buying real estate in metaverse.

Metaverse real estate is a booming market, the one that is selling out like hot buns. This week alone, more than 2,930 properties were sold inside the virtual land. While the new, uncharted territory might cover you in cynicism, there are plenty of reason why you should take a leap ahead.

A few months ago, in fact just a few weeks back, the idea of investing in real estate in a virtual land of video games would soon like an outlandish, almost bizzare idea to many. However, this is no more a joke. In the recent days, metaverse has given a multitude of reasons to the investors to put their money in the ‘secon world’.

Check out these 4 legitimate reasons why you might soon regret not investing in metaverse real estate.

4 Legitimate Reasons Why Metaverse Real Estate Is Once-In-Lifetime Opportunity :—

1. Metaverse is not new

We begin with the most basic issue holding investors back. People still don’t believe in the vision of metaverse. There are still skeptics who are annulling the idea of a video game world becoming our ‘second life’. However, this is the truth. And hey, it has been here for a while now. It is not new at all. Surprise!

The hype around metaverse might be brand new, thanks to Mark Zuckerberg, however, the technology and execution has been here for a while now. Fortnite, Roblox, Second Life and many other video game giants have been allowing users to create their digital avatars and live in the virtual world, not just play.

Adding to this, metaverse has not started churning out millionaires in 2021. In 2006, Ailian Graef became the first millionaire of Second Life by spending two years building digital avatars and virtual land holdings. Today, Second Life’s GDP is almost $600 million and the creators have made more than $80 million through their investments in the platform.

2. Almost every big player has stepped or is stepping in to the metaverse

Tech giants like Microsoft and Meta, luxury fashion brands like Gucci and Balenciaga, hospitality sharks of Marriott‘s likes, even countries like South Korea and Barbados, you name it and everyone is already in metaverse.

The fear of the unchartered territory makes sense but metaverse real estate is no more an unchartered territory.

Million dollars worth of land is being sold each week in the virtual world. Just four metaverse- The Sandbox, Decentraland, CryptoVoxels and Somnium Space alone registered more than $100 million in sales in the first week of December.

The world is bullish on metaverse with companies like Intel and Qualcomm pledging their support to provide necessary infrastructure. All of this makes perfect sense to invest in the real estate of the virtual world.

3. Metaverse real estate is not a hollow sham, it has a vision behind it

The idea that a whole different world inside the internet, identical to the one we live in sounds outlandish and anyone with not enough knowledge would doubt. However, metaverse has a vision behind it and it looks like it is going to succeed. It has been decades since Bitcoin entered into the limelight but big brands and investors are still not fully sure about it. There is a distrust among the world when it comes to BTC. And this example shows how legitimate the idea of metaverse is. Brands and investors are trusting it because it is actually the future.

We have the technology required to set metaverse in place and it has endless utilities to offer to the world. There are various benefits to metaverse- it makes the experiences affordable for users, business feasible for brands, opens access to unimaginable possibilities like space tour from home and can make working sustainable in time to come.

All this is already drawing thousands of users on the virtual platform already and the number is only to increase in time to come. This is what makes real estate highly profitable in metaverse. With businesses, experiences, sports, concerts, offices, people, everything and everyone moving to metaverse, your property in the fantasy land will be worth millions.