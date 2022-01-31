5 Metaverse Coins That Are Golden Bet To Invest In 2022

Investors, be prepared for the changing tides of technology with these most promising metaverse coins of 2022.

In 1998, Nobel Prize winning economist, Paul Krugman said, “By 2005 or so, it will become clear that the Internet’s impact on the economy has been no greater than the fax machine’s.” To begin with, we will say- don’t be that guy. Metaverse today is what internet was back in early 2000s. Those who invested in the stocks of the companies that were spearheading the show, have a success story that needs no introduction. And once again, investors have a similar chance with metaverse coins.

Experts predict metaverse market to be worth $800 bn by 2024.

Ethereum blockchain is presently host to the largest number of NFTs in the world.

Metaverse is an immersive world of augmented and virtual reality that lets the users to play, trade, create, buy and sell in the digital space.

Cryptocurrency market is looked upon with a suspicious eye. However, one cannot deny the utility of some of the tokens that are cushioning the technology for tomorrow. Blockchain technology, undoubtedly, has a solid future given its application in different industries. And with mass wave turning in favor of DeFi, internet too, is embracing decentralization. Metaverse is the first product of the revolution.

Therefore, analysts and experts are highly bullish on making some room for metaverse tokens in your DeFi portfolio. Why? Because decentralized internet has just started and web 3.0 will take over the world in decades to come.

But What is a Metaverse Token or Metaverse Coin?

Metaverse allows the users to trade, play and buy commodities and services on the platform. For all the transactions to be carried out, it requires a currency. This currency is a specific cryptocurrency that is called metaverse coin or token.

Having said that, here are 5 metaverse tokens that are must buy.

5 Metaverse Coins That Are A Must Buy In 2022

MANA (Decentraland)

Launched in Feb 2020, Decentraland is one of the very few metaverse that will let you explore the immersive world without connecting your crypto wallet. Within two years of inception, the platform has already started reaped great results. Famous brands like Nike and Samsung have invested in the real estate of this metaverse and therefore, its native token MANA is definitely a buy.

Market analysts predict that by the end of 2022, MANA will be trading somewhere between $5.1 to $5.8. It is currently trading around $2.

Ether (Ethereum)

Let’s just agree that Ethereum blockchain is the most significant of all blockchains. This crypto has not just turned itself into the second largest crypto by market cap since its inception, but also provide a platform for other developers to create and earn online. Ether is omnipresent in the world of cryptocurrency.

According to the Ethereum price prediction by Cryptonewsz, this crypto can hit $16,401 price mark in the next five years to come.

SAND (The Sandbox)

This is another metaverse that is a preferred space for gaming community. The Sandbox allows its play to earn users to not only buy and sell land but also trade different forms of NFTs in it. The native token of this metaverse is SAND and the coin was among the best performing cryptos last year.

Experts and market analysts are highly bullish on this crypto given the popularity of The Sandbox metaverse. According to the price prediction by Wallet, SAND might touch $14.06 by the end of the year.

AXS (Axie Infinity)

The innovation behind the idea of this metaverse is what drives its popularity. Inside Axie Infinity, players can collect Axies which are like digital pets. The work of the players in this gaming metaverse is to create whole life for these Axies where they fight, breed, raise and build kingdoms for these digital pets.

The crypto that this platform uses for carrying out transactions is AXS. WalletInvestor calls the investment in AXS coin as an “awesome” choice for long term portfolio. The platform has predicted that this metaverse coin will touch $100 mark by the end Feb 2022.

ENJ (Enjin)

Enjin is an acclaimed NFT platform for the users to create, trade and list non-fungible tokens. It is not exactly a metaverse but a significant platform that is driving participation in metaverse. A plethora of creators, artists and developers have monetized their work through Enjin.

However, the list of reasons why this platform is a promising bet does not end here. Enjin is also building its own blockchain called Efinity (EFI) for NFTs. The idea behind the project is to compete with Ethereum which is currently the developers’ favorite blockchain technology for creation of NFTs.