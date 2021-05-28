Bernard Arnault Overtakes Jeff Bezos As World’s Richest Man Yet Again

In a see-saw battle at the top, Arnault ended the day at $191.9 billion, with $4.8 billion more than Bezos.

Highlights

Louis Vuitton’s 72-year-old Chief Executive Bernard Arnault has once again overtaken Amazon boss and outgoing CEO Jeff Bezos as the wealthiest person in the world. The French billionaire business man and investor Arnault’s worth stands at $191.9 billion compared to Jeff Bezos at the second spot with $187.4 billion. Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk is at some distance at third with $157.5 billion.

Earlier, Bezos had reclaimed his top spot a day ago from Bernard Arnault whose perch at the top as the world’s richest man had lasted only a day. At the start of the week, the LMVH boss had surpassed Bezos for the first time on Monday when his worth grew by $800 million in a day. Then on Tuesday, Bezos nudged Arnault back to finish at the top at $189.2 billion, only $0.1 billion more than the luxury goods baron.

Bernard Arnault of @lvmh is now the world’s richest person according to Forbes. Worth $186.3 billion – more than Bezos & Musk. Luxury pays. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 25, 2021

Bernard Arnault’s Wealth Soars

As per Forbes, Arnault’s wealth saw a massive $3.2 billion or 1.69 percent rise taking his total net worth to $191.9 billion on Thursday. On the other hand, Bezos’ worth took a 0.95 percent dip of $1.8 billion to end at $187.4 billion.

Looks like a neck-to-neck race between @amazon Jeff Bezos & @LVMH Bernard Arnault for the world’s richest position this week https://t.co/qKRTFJfqzW — Candice (@candicewongky) May 28, 2021

Arnault’s wealth has increased on the back of soaring Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey shares in Europe which grew more than 4 percent to €652. Amazon’s shares on NASDAQ have stayed sluggish with 0.29 percent growth at around $3239. Bezos had been comfortably on top of the list of the world’s richest last couple of months after a similar drag race with Elon Musk in early 2021. The American billionaire, who also owns Blue Origin, is set to step down from his role as CEO of Amazon on July 5 this year.

Who is Bernard Arnault?

Born in post-World War 2 France in 1949, Bernard Arnault is the CEO of the world’s largest luxury goods company in LMVH. Dubbed as the ‘Pope of Fashion’, Arnault is famous for revitalizing French couture. LMVH, which started in 1987, owns the world’s best known luxury names. He owns fashion brands like Givenchy, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Fendi, liquor brands Belvedere, Hennessey, Moet and Chandon; watch brands Hublot, Tag Heuer, Bulgari and American jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.

Arnault also built a contemporary art museum in Paris called the Fondation Louis Vuitton in 2014. He has been honored by the French government with one of the country’s highest distinctions Commander of the Legion of Honour. The septuagenarian resides with his family in the capital city of France.