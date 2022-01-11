How To Promote Your NFT — 5 Sure Fire Ways To Start Making Returns

One day, all the sleepless nights and dollars of gas fees will pay the return. Just follow these tips on how to promote your NFT like a pro.

So your NFT is ready and is launched on the marketplace. After spending hundreds of dollars on creating your digital artwork, it is finally the time you can start expecting returns on your skills and investments. However, chances are that your NFT will not sell. Millions of digital artworks are listed everyday on NFT marketplaces and if not marketed in the right way, your work will most probably disappear in the crowd and lost forever. This is where the widely asked question, how to promote your NFT, makes a lot of sense.

Sounds disappointing after putting in so much money, right? Well, you can escape this situation if you promote your NFT wisely. Non-fungible Tokens are booming like anything and this industry is only going to expand manifold in the coming years. This is because NFTs are at the core of internet revolution that is already taking place-metaverse.

There are plenty of ways to market your NFT right in order to sell it for good returns. Check out these 5 best techniques-

5 Effective Ways to Promote Your NFT Profitably

Be Careful While Selecting the NFT Marketplace

Selecting the right marketplace is the primary and most crucial factor if you want your NFT to sell quick. Compare different NFT marketplaces, analyse their fees, term and conditions and then make the choice. Transaction fee is one of the most significant metric to check because it has a direct impact on the profitability. Currently, marketplaces levy 2.5% to 15% fee on the sale of an NFT. Make sure the platform does not eat up the majority of money that you make.

The marketplace you choose to launch your NFT at should be a popular platform for the buyers. This can be determined through the market volume and liquidity on the platform.

Some marketplaces also offer additional perks and features for both sellers and buyers of NFT so make sure to analyze them too.

Make a Website

Yes, you have put in a lot of effort to make an NFT. But if you want to sell it for good profit, go a little extra mile and make a website. Authenticity and presence is important and a website will not only provide you an independent digital space to showcase your work but will also root your credibility as an artist. With right Search Engine Optimization (SEO), you can dominate your presence on web every time investor sets out on a hunt for next NFT to buy.

All well-known NFT artists maintain their personal website so as to build their credibility outside the marketplace. You can take inspiration from the websites of some well-known NFT artists and create one for your own.

Build Presence on Social Media

There are multiple ways of how to promote your NFT on social media. You need to begin with making your own social media handles on Twitter, Instagram and Reddit, which are the best platforms for young investors to introduce yourself to. Consistently create content for these spaces and focus on generating organic following that can be directed to your NFT. However, make sure to attract the targeted community- followers who can be your potential NFT buyers or gamers.

Once you have a considerable number of following on these social media platforms, you can begin hosting giveaways for engagement and building awareness.

Join Community Groups and Platforms

Whether you are selling NFT or candies, networking is what drives your business growth. Building presence on web is important but so is networking other creators and successful NFT artists. There is a lot to learn or simply follow the footprints of the creators who have made it big in NFT world. There are plenty of NFT community groups on Discord, Reddit, Twitter, and many others where you can communicate with users and sellers and can be noticed instantly.

Apart from getting buyers, you can also get relevant feedback on your work from the members in these communities. You can do this by participating in the thread of conversations or beginning your own. Keep it interesting, unique and conversational.

Join Hands With Collaborators

There are plenty of well-known NFT and blockchain influencers with millions of folllowers across social media platforms and Youtube. Collaborating with such influencers who can introduce their audience to your work and give a positive feedback can be a great way how to promote and sell your NFT.

You can also reach out to virtual gamers who can introduce your NFT to their fellow gamers in case they are looking to rent some. This is one highly effective way to generate return on your days of hard work.