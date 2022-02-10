ECONOMY, MONEY & MARKETS

Everything About Billionaire Gautam Adani’s $88.5 Billion Net Worth & Businesses￼

Gautam Adani Net worth
Arudhi Verma

Arudhi writes on Politics, Economy and Latest news. A commerce and psychology graduate with a soft corner for classic novels, nothing spells 'love' like art and coffee for her. When not writing/reading poetries, she can be found dancing alone in her room with loud music or painting by her window. She has played professional roles as Writer, Editor and Assistant Director in past and doesn't hesitate from trying new boxes every now and then.

Previous Article
From Retail To Blockchain - DKODING Union Budget 2022 With Industry Experts
No Newer Articles