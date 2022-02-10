Everything About Billionaire Gautam Adani’s $88.5 Billion Net Worth & Businesses￼

9 Insights From Gautam Adani’s Net Worth To Inspire The Hustler In You

From a school drop out to the richest man in Asia, Gautam Adani’s net worth is surprisingly the least interesting thing about his success.

Meet Asia’s richest man- the survivor of two life threatening incidents and owner of a conglomerate who started from a tiny commodity trading business. Gautam Adani has surpassed Reliance tzar Mukesh Ambani in terms of net worth, dethroning him from the position of India’s most successful businessman. The Bloomberg Billionaire Index reported 59 YO Gautam Adani’s net worth to be $88.9 billion.

This marks the jump of whopping $12 billion and biggest wealth-gainer in the year 2022.

College dropout Gautam Adani, who survived a terrorist attack and a kidnapping, is now Asia’s richest person with $88.5 billion https://t.co/8Kz4yRpJj8 — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) February 8, 2022

Gautam Adani’s success story is both, inspiring and fascinating. From a school drop out, life threatening kidnapping and ransom, being held hostage at Taj Hotel during 2008 Mumbai terror attack to becoming the biggest business of India, this story has it all. So it is not uncommon to be curious as to what led to such exponential fortune for the founder of Adani Group.

Story of Gautam adanis networth is sure to shake off the inertia in you

Gautam Adani overtaking Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian is like a Lamborghini overtaking a Ferrari on an Indian road.



Ki farak padta hain?? Rest of us are anyways in auto rickshaws. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 8, 2022

DKODING brings you a comprehensive breakdown of Gautam Adani’s businesses and net worth that might instantly motivate you to jump out of bed and head for a hustle.

Is Gautam Adani richer than Ambani?

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Gautam Adani owns $88.9 billion in net worth. The Indian business mogul owns India’s largest ports, airports, thermal coal production plants, solar plants, among other infrastructure ventures. Let’s quickly go through the business ventures that add to Gautam Adani’s billion dollar net worth.

The Comprehensive Breakdown of Gautam Adani’s Billion Dollar Net Worth

1 /9

Adani Energies and Utilities

The first and the most diversified wind under the Adani Groups is Adani Energies and Utilities. This segment has following companies-

Adani Green Energy Ltd.- Renewable power generation through wind and solar energy.

Adani Enterprises Ltd.- Solar and natural resources manufacturing.

Adani Transmission Ltd.- Power grid transmission and distribution across India.

Adani Total Gas Ltd.- Gas distribution across India.

Adani Power Ltd.- Thermal power generation plants.

The green energy business of Adani Group recorded a six fold increase in net profit in Q2 of 2021- from Rs. 17 crore in Sept 20, 2020 to Rs. 100 crore in 2021. The company credited rising demand of electricity among households and increase in tariffs and volumes among merchants and short-term markets for the increase in revenue.

Just listened to PM Modi addressing the Leaders' Summit on Climate 2021. The Adani Group is aligned with the idea of inclusive and resilient economic development with sustainable practices. We remain committed to our nation's ambitious renewable energy target of 450GW by 2030. pic.twitter.com/qOngUEVcbi — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 22, 2021

2 /9

Adani Transportation and Logistics

This segment of Adani Groups — Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., deal with all the major transportation units and ports- both household and for merchants in India. Following are the list of segments under transportation and logistics unit-

Agri Logistics- facilitating procurement, storage and logistics of grains.

Ports and Terminals- for transportation of goods and commodities.

Logistics- for transportation between ports to inland.

Industrial Land- biggest port based multi-product industrial park of India.

Gautam Adani owns and controls India’s biggest port, Mundra Port in Gujarat.

3 /9

Adani Incubations

Another highly profitable segment of Adani Group’s that reflect how the business tycoon single handedly monopolise major industries of India-

Defense and Aerospace – providing infrastructure for India’s defense tech and up gradation.

Airports – Gautam Adani owns 74% stakes in Mumbai International Airport since Sept 2020.

Water – developing and rehabilitating sewage treatment plants and infrastructure across country.

Road Metro and Rail – This new arm was set up by the company in 2019.

Data Centers- building network of country’s very own data centers.

Fruits- Horticulture infrastructure for farmers in Himachal Pradesh.

4 /9

Adani Edible Oils & Food

This is a joint venture between Adani Groups and Wilmar International Ltd. in Singapore. The Adani Wilmar Limited is India’s one of the largest edible oil and food product manufacturer including the signature ‘Fortune’ oil brand. It deals in multiple other forms of oil like rice bran, soya, mustard, groundnut, cottonseed and more.

5 /9

Real Estate

Here comes Adani Realty in the picture. This segment of the conglomerate develops commercial and residential projects along with social clubs in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Gurgaon and Mundra.

6 /9

Financial Services

The company also deals in non-banking financial services, Adani Capitals, with major focus on ‘Entrepreneurship’. It majorly helps the small and medium enterprises located in the rural regions of the country by providing them capital and infrastructure. It functions in through two streams:

Retail and rural lending for agricultural value chain and MSME financing Wholesale lending- infrastructure, corporate and real estate financing.

7 /9

Housing Finance

Adani Housing Finance Pvt. Ltd. was set up in 2017 and is one of the leading housing finance firm. It provides customized affordable housing finance solutions across country. The services offered by the company includes home loans, loan against property, construction finance, etc.

8 /9

Abbot Point, Australia

Apart from the companies controlling the major industries in India, Gautam Adani also owns Abbot Point, a major coal mining project in Australia that stirred a lot of controversy. Carmichael coal mine at the Abbot Point not only Australia’s but world’s one of the highest billed site. The site was under infamous regulatory radars since 9 years before Adani finally won permission to work in 2019.

Commitment has been one of our core values and I'm happy to see that the Adani Group has kept its word in Australia. Congratulations to everyone and good luck for the future! https://t.co/JwQ58gdPqO — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 29, 2018

9 /9

Meteoric success of Adani’s listed companies

Market has well rewarded the exponential growth of Adani Group’s companies that are listed on stock market. And the investors have made big gains over the period of time. According to Business Insider, listed firms of Adani Group recorded 5 times growth between 2020 and 2021. Mere four out of these six companies have alone rewarded investors with more than Rs. 1 lakh crore in cumulative returns.

