Bitcoin Is Not Musk Coin: Markets Will Learn, Experts Say

Influencers can sway markets in the short-term but knee-jerk price action won’t undermine fundamental activity.

Highlights

Bitcoin tumbled below $45,000 after three months after Elon Musk implied Tesla may sell its crypto assets.

Despite being a relatively late entry as a major Bitcoin stakeholder, Elon Musk has become the biggest crypto influencer.

Nevertheless, cryptocurrency experts believe that this type of volatility in cryptocurrency shouldn’t scare investors

Influencer triggered “knee-jerk price action” can’t undermine fundamental activity.

Elon Musk‘s Twitter account has become the bane of price goals for Bitcoin investors. His resistance to the world’s most well-known cryptocurrency is setting off a tumble in Bitcoin costs. Never mind the fact that Musk’s fortune seems to be heading a similar way. But while his recent words on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency triggered a massive, market-wide tumble, analysts are confident that the market will learn from this tumble and Bitcoin and other digital assets will soon emerge out of the Musk effect.

I think it’s reasonable to expect a bit of craziness. But I do think that the markets will learn. Elon is not going to have this influence forever. Vitalik Buterin, co-founder, Ethereum (ETH), world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization

Last week, Tesla Inc’s. CEO lost his spot as the world’s second-most richest man to LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault as the electric vehicle giant shares fell 2.2 percent. Tesla shares were on top before last week’s sag during a worldwide rout in tech stocks and new difficult situations in its China business. Musk’s wealth is down to $160.6 billion, down 24 percent from its January high.

Elon Musk flexes his crypto muscle as Twitter influence surges. Get your #fintwit trends from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/uO8GanypNn pic.twitter.com/NyUBznaxNF — DailyFX (@DailyFX) May 21, 2021

The drop follows a troubling period for Musk, who in turn is being touted to have sent Bitcoin tumbling. But is Musk that powerful?

Related: Musk Distances Himself From Bitcoin’s Climate Impact But Not Cryptocurrencies

Musk and Bitcoin

Around the end of the week, Musk unleashed havoc again when he appeared to suggest that Tesla may sell or has already sold its Bitcoin possessions. Only a day later he explained in another tweet Monday that the organization had done nothing of the sort.

Musk, 49, turned into the world’s wealthiest individual in January 2021 after Tesla’s shares flooded practically 750 percent a year ago amid a blast in tech-driven stocks. Regardless of reporting record first-quarter profit, the Palo Alto, California-based organization’s shares have since fallen by about a fifth amid a worldwide semiconductor deficiency and expanding rivalry from other traditional automakers.

Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Rewind

That is the amount of money Musk spent on purchasing bitcoin-only three months ago in anticipation of utilizing the cryptographic money at Tesla. Musk was criticized from some quarters for the move being in contrast of his climate-friendly image, but it appears he and Tesla took months to realize this. Running bitcoin utilizes more power than certain nations, as per a University of Cambridge study made public in February. The cryptocurrency consumes approximately 121.36 terawatt-hours yearly, comparable to the energy utilized by nations like Argentina and Norway.

Only two months ago, Bitcoin welcomes a price rage when Musk reported Tesla would accept the digital currency as payment for Tesla’s expensive electric vehicles. But Musk’s U-turn to suspend Tesla bitcoin transactions and the cryptocurrency’s loss of significant worth not long after has agitated numerous bitcoin investors. Several have claimed that Musk is misinformed about bitcoin’s energy utilization. Musk has clashed with and ridiculed bitter investors on Twitter in the past few days.

To be clear, I strongly believe in crypto, but it can’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, especially coal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021

Musk is not a stranger to playing the digital currency market with his tweets. His presently preferred digital currency, Dogecoin, is routinely helped by the eccentric CEO’s Twitter images and public energy.

The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2021

Related: Tesla Drives Bitcoin Below $50K As Musk Faces Investor Wrath

Bitcoin not an Influencer Show

Cryptocurrency experts believe that this type of volatility in cryptocurrency shouldn’t scare investors. For one, Bitcoin is held by a few people and their vast influence, such as Elon Musk, which means that the price swings could be magnified during a low-volume period. However, influencer actions won’t undermine the fundamental activity of the cryptocurrency in the long run.

In the short term, influencers can sway markets, but the fundamental activity cannot be undermined by knee-jerk price action. Pranav Sharma, Founding Partner, Woodstock Funds

Pranav Sharma, Founding Partner, Woodstock Funds, said, “We are in a structural bull run punctuated by short-term healthy price discovery and reality check events. Yesterday was one of the many such days. At Woodstock, we are unmoved as digital assets have been accepted as an asset class both at the institutional and retail level. While the world is fixated on a handful of digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., there are many infrastructure plays, protocols, network layers, and applications that are getting built and gaining traction even as we speak – literally 24×7×365. In the short term, influencers can sway markets, but the fundamental activity cannot be undermined by knee-jerk price action. We will see tremendous growth in this space in the next few years.”

Never thought this tweet will age so well. We have an important choice to make as a community and society to accelerate our push towards "inevitable Technological renaissance" https://t.co/d2GDzPbDoY — Pranav (@pransharma) May 22, 2021

The market remains widely fragmented with dozens of platforms functioning under varied standards. This could only mean that the cryptocurrency lacks a centralized market structure, and that needs real attention.