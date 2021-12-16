Two Best Cryptocurrencies That Are Your Ticket To Life Changing Returns

Here is the real deal for your crypto portfolio. Look no further…

Market is more volatile than ever given the entry of a whole new industry metaverse that has gone mainstream. And if you are confused as to which is the safest and best cryptocurrency to park and invest your money at, we have got the solution for you.

While choosing the right cryptocurrency to invest in, one of the biggest factor to examine is reliability. Whether the cryptocurrency can sustain in the game with time and what is its utility that makes it relevant for long run.

Based on these factors and also on the performance so far, the two crptocurrencies that are a surefire millionaire-makers are Ethereum and Cardano.

Lets talk about the two leading cryptocurrencies in detail:

Ethereum — The Next Bitcoin

Right behind Bitcoin, Ethereum stands out as the second largest cryptocurrency with the market capitalization of $523 billion. There are a multitude of reasons this cryptocurrency stands out from all others and becomes the most reliable bet for your decentralized portfolio.

We begin with the utility of ethereum. While most of the cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are solely used for payment, Ethereum has revolutionary use-cases.

First, Ethereum blockchain enables making and publishing of massive number of smart contracts. You can think of smart contracts as the agreement between two users in the form of codes that run on blockchain, stored in decentralized ledger that are public and the terms of these contracts cannot change. Decentralized finance and NFTs are the byproduct of smart contracts and while Ether is not the only network that hosts smart contracts, it is hands down the market winner.

Related: Forget Bitcoin, Here Is The New Millionaire Maker — Metaverse Tokens

So what does this tell us? Simply put, even if cryptocurrency isn’t used for transactional purpose in the future, Ethereum still remains highly relevant.

Second, Ethereum provides infinite opportunities to the investors and developers. The most striking feature of Ethereum blockchain is that, it is open-source. This means that developers can create their own new applications, NFTs, even a new cryptocurrencies on Ether blockchain.

The best example of this use case of Ethereum is Decentraland and Bored Ape NFT club.

If you are still not able to gauge the significance of Ethereum, here is something that might blow your mind off-

Due to its high-end and limitless utilities, Ethereum is widely being touted as Web 3.0 or the next generation internet. There cannot be a bigger reason why you should buy this one for your crypto portfolio. Ethereum is the internet of tomorrow.

Cardano — The Next Ethereum

If Ethereum is to supersede Bitcoin and every other cryptocurrency in the time to come, there must be something to replace it. Technically speaking, Cardano, the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is taking baby steps to becoming the next Ethereum. And it has come quite far.

Often called the Ethereum-killer, Cardano is growing more scalable and sustainable with time- the two green flags for crypto investment checked. If you don’t stay in touch with the regular crypto price rallies, here is a stat that might blow your mind-

Over the past year, Cardano (ADA) prices have increased by whopping 2000%, concluding the $67 billion worth market cap.

Once again, lets begin with the utility. One interesting fact here is, Ethereum and Cardano, both share the same founder. And as one can expect, Cardano too hosts smart contract through the Alonzo upgrade that it rolled out in September. It will still take several years for the platform to provide Ethereum-like precision to host dApps, but it is moving in the direction already.

Related: Jack Dorsey’s Crypto Ambitions Run Wild — Square Changes Name To “Block”

👀Significant increase in the number of Plutus based #smartcontracts on the Cardano blockchain.🆙🚀 pic.twitter.com/DCJZsDthQ0 — Cardano Foundation (@CardanoStiftung) December 8, 2021

Surprisingly, Cardano is already better at something than its biggest counterparts, Bitcoin and Ethereum- the speed. While BTC and ETH can process 4.6 and 15-20 transactions per second, respectively, Cardano can handle impressive 257 transactions per second. A clear winner in this matter.

And if you think this is it, the developers for ADA are trying to take this number to 1000 transactions per second with the help of Hydra protocol. While this will take sometime, it solidifies the scalability factor Cardano.